Harry Styles Gives Dating Advice To Fans: If Someone Is Playing ‘Games’ They’re ‘Trash’ — Watch

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Harry Styles delivered some expert dating advice while on stage in Minnesota, after a fan held up a sign that read, ‘Should I text him?’ Watch the video!

Harry Styles, 27, is a man of many talents, and seemingly added ‘dating expert’ to his resume. The “Adore You” singer has recently kicked off his second concert tour, Love On Tour, and offered fans at his Saint Paul, Minnesota show some very sage advice. A TikTok from the September 22 concert shows a fan holding up a sign that read, “Should I text him?”

The One Direction alum then wisely responded, “In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question.” He was quickly met with applause from the stadium of fans, before added, “If we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him … Can’t text him too soon … And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”

When it comes to dating, it seems Harry doesn’t need any advice, as he’s currently romancing actress Olivia Wilde, 37. The two sparked dating rumors while working on the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed, and were first spotted engaging in PDA at a wedding in January 2021. It came just a few months after Olivia and her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares children, Otis Sudeikis, 7, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4, split up.

Harry Styles. Image: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Ever since, she and Harry have gone from strength to strength. He finished filming his latest movie, “My Policeman,” over the summer, and a source told Page Six that the new couple were making the most of their downtime in Europe. “Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London,” a source told the outlet a few months ago. “Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason. Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

As fans would recall, the lovebirds eventually reunited in Tuscany, Italy, and were then photographed packing on the PDA while cruising on a yacht on July 5. In the romantic photos, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they soaked up the sun on the top of a boat.