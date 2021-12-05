‘VPR’s James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After 5 Years Together: ‘We Aren’t In Love’

After a six month engagement, the reality stars are calling it quits, saying they have ‘two different goals’.

Love is a fickle thing. James Kennedy, 28, and Raquel Leviss, 27, have split. The Vanderpump Rules pair revealed they have called off their engagement in identical Instagram posts shared on Dec. 5. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel both wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Up until the shocking news, the pair still seemed smitten with each other. Just a few weeks ago, James shared a sweet snap of himself placing a kiss on Raquel, writing, “Had such a fun day today with my beautiful fiancé.” And in October, Raquel gushed over James, as she posted an adorable selfie of the couple while they were vacationing in San Diego, captioning it, “So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy.”

In May, James had popped the question to Raquel during a special Coachella-themed date night. “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES!” Raquel wrote, as she shared a photo of the gorgeous sparkler on May 16. “I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.” James shared pics of the evening as well, writing, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

Raquel had even hinted at the possibility of an engagement in 2020 during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We’ve been talking about engagement for a long time,” she said. “He’s mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I’m ready. I see it in the future.”

The pair have had their share of issues in the past, including James’ battle with addiction, which he spoke openly about on Vanderpump Rules. In July 2020, he shared his gratitude towards Raquel for helping him reach one year of sobriety. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of [sic] done this without you my love.” In a Season 8 episode, however, Raquel, accused James of “verbal abuse,” saying, “This is the last straw.”

The breakup news comes as the former couple are currently filming the reunion episodes for the 9th season of the popular Bravo show.