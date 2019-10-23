‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy & Lala Kent Reunite As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy was there to support cast-mate Lala Kent as she celebrated one year of sobriety. Newly sober James said how ‘proud’ he is of her accomplishment.

Now this is a happy picture of Vanderpump Rules sobriety! On Oct. 22 Lala Kent, 29, celebrated one year since she quit drinking, calling it the “biggest accomplishment of my life.” Her co-star James Kennedy, 26, is so happy for her milestone, sharing an Instagram photo of the onetime BFF’s back together again looking happy and healthy. “Proud of you girl! One year sober and all smiles! Life is good , we are blessed! Btw who ready for new music by us?! #ridewithme #givethemlala @lalakent,” he captioned the pic. James himself revealed to Hollywoodlife.com in September that he was two months sober after deciding to clean up his life.

On Oct. 22, Lala posted an Instagram photo of her beautiful face with a very inspirational caption. “Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of,” she wrote. “The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything ♥️.”

Lala made the revelation in March that she was an alcoholic and had been attending AA meetings for five months. On March 17 she told fans via Instagram, “I’m feeling very inspired today. I have a heart that’s full and I’ve spoken to you guys before my struggle with alcohol. Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W.” The latter comment referenced Bill Wilson, who started the program in the late 1930’s after his own battle with the bottle. Alcoholics Anonymous members are known to ask someone if they’re a “friend of Bill” to determine if they too are in AA, since participation in the program is anonymous.

James told us on Sept. 1 that he was two months sober, revealing that on the upcoming season eight of Vanderpump Rules, viewers will get a better idea of why he decided to get cleaned up. “I just feel enlightened and I feel just so clear and happy, and I know that sounds so cliché but things in my life have opened up — Business ventures, and my DJing has just gotten even better,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the VANDERPUPCATION at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles event. “I’ve playing shows sober which is something I’ve never done and it’s a true rush feeling; my true emotions and feelings. It’s definitely a new high for me, I love it.”