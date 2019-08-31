‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Predicts The Cast’s Friendships Will ‘Bounce Back’ Amid Feud

As drama appears to be at an all-time high amongst the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast, James Kennedy gives us his take in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules wrapped under two weeks ago, but the off-camera drama continues to escalate amongst Jax Taylor and his cast mates Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. Jax, 40, unfollowed the trio — and even blocked Kristen — after all three were in his wedding to Brittany Cartwright in June. Fellow cast member James Kennedy, 25, doesn’t think it’s the end of the road for the group, though. “The cast is so up and down with the friendship anyway, that I’m sure they’ll bounce back,” James told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE new interview at the #Vanderpupcation bash at the Mondrian in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28.

He also added that he “didn’t know” that the unfollows had occurred. While there have been conflicting reports about why Jax unfollowed the group, there have been reports that Jax was upset about who Tom Sandoval was “hanging out” with or that it may have had to do with the cast being upset over Lance Bass officiating Jax and Brittany’s Kentucky wedding. In addition to the unfollowing drama, Kristen also appears to be at odds with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney who both failed to show up at a recent party for her t-shirt line.

James, however, isn’t letting the drama affect his personal relationships — especially his bromance with Tom Sandoval. “[Tom is] the friend or the older brother you know…I never had. He’s been just such a good friend and honest friend and he calls me out on my f–k ups, which I love him [for],” James, who is the oldest of three siblings, spilled. “He’s been really proud of me too. He’s seen like a really cool new James and it’s just awesome.”

The resident SUR DJ has also been keeping busy on his music, collaborating with cast member Lala Kent. “[I am] so happy for Lala, we’ve been working on our friendship a lot, we’ve been working on music a lot lately,” James spilled. “[I am] super excited for all our new tracks and an EP so stayed tuned for that.” Speaking of drama, James and Lala had their fair share after James made some negative comments about Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett — but they’ve buried the hatchet. “We’re in a great place right now, great place yes, couldn’t be happier.”

Overall, James — who is also 10 weeks sober — is in a positive place. “I think it’s not a different James, it’s always the same James but a growing James,” he continued. “I feel like there’s true growth with me and my story and that’s definitely going to be witnessed this year, yes.”