Lala Kent Wishes James Kennedy Well, But Is Not Open To Repairing Relationship: ‘He’s Really Immature’

Lala Kent is done with the back and forth concerning her friendship (or lack there of) with James Kennedy. While she wishes him ‘no ill will,’ Lala wants nothing to do with any type of reconciliation.

Don’t expect to see Lala Kent, 28, and James Kennedy, 27, breaking bread anytime soon, or ever. While they’re not exactly feuding — following their unexpected studio session on May 30 when they both shared a selfie together, where even James noted that they’d made up — Lala wants no part of the immaturity that being friends with James brings. “Lala has no interest in repairing anything with James, but at the same time, she wishes him no ill will at all after they made up a few weeks ago,” a source close to Lala and her fiance, Randall Emmett tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY.

“She honestly wishes him well. But, Lala was very taken back and confused after they talked and then James went and took a dig at her and Randall shortly after,” the insider says. “She was so confused by the entire situation and feels like he’s just really immature.”

Fans who’ve been following the back and forth between the Bravo stars will know that the DJ took a shot at Randall on Instagram nearly one week after he appeared to patch things up with Lala in the studio. Shortly after they collaborated on a song, James posted a photo to Instagram that appeared to mock Randall’s infamous feud with 50 Cent. Remember, the rapper had previously claimed Randall owed him money from some sort of business deal. And, James went ahead and captioned his photo, which was snapped alongside a friend, “I WANT MY MONEY BY MODAY”. James has since deleted the photo.

Now, Lala has had enough. A separate source previously told us that Lala felt offended when James took another shot at her fiance just days after they talked things through. “James invited Lala to work on music with him and she happily obliged, however, she was quickly offended when James took a dig, whether it was in good fun or not, at Randall,” the second source said, adding, “That’s just crossing the line for her and she’s very protective.” Oh yeah, and, Lala and James have since both deleted their photos from the studio. It looks like there’s no love lost between the former friends.