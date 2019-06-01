After years of no longer being friends on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ James Kennedy revealed in a new Instagram post that he and Lala Kent have made up!

James Kennedy, 27, proved that his years-long feud with Lala Kent, 28, is over. The Vanderpump Rules DJ shared an Instagram selfie on May 31 showing that he and the singer have made up! The two posed for a pic in a recording studio – the two have created music together before – and revealed that they collaborated on new work together. “We made a dope record in the studio today, glad to have my friend back. Get ready for some pure fire 🔥 #RideWithMe,” James said.

The two had a strong friendship toward the beginning of their days on the Bravo reality television hit, with both of them being outsiders from the main group of friends, but they drifted apart and seriously came to a head during season seven of the show. At Sur, the restaurant where the group of 20-somethings misfits work in West Hollywood, Lala called James’ girlfriend Raquel Leviss, 24, a “bambi-eyed b*tch” after Raquel allegedly talked to Lala’s friend behind Lala’s back.

Furthermore, Lala was dealing with the tragic death of her father, and was lashing out against her co-workers and friends – but Raquel stood up for herself, which strained her former friendship with James even further. The two did meet up for a meal, though, on the most recent season, but they didn’t seem to come to an agreement at that point with how to be there for one another.

We’re so glad to see the former BFFs bond over music again and create together. Hopefully, this means we’ll see their friendship blossom again on season eight of Vanderpump Rules – the show films every summer and we can’t wait to see what happens this year to our favorite Survers.