‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud: Jax Unfollows Kristen, Ariana & Tom Sandoval After Season 8 Filming Wraps

Season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is bound to be dramatic after Jax Taylor unfollowed co-stars Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on social media. — A move that came just weeks after all 3 were in his wedding party!

It looks like there’s trouble in Vanderpump Rules paradise just as the cast wrapped up filming on season 8 of the hit Bravo show. Jax Taylor is seemingly feuding with costars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, according to eagle-eyed fans on social media. As of August 20, the 40-year-old SUR bartender is no longer following his three costars on Instagram, and vice versa. Jax, along with Kristen, Ariana and Tom have not addressed the feud speculation, so it’s unclear who hit the “unfollow” button first.

What’s really thrown fans for a loop is the fact that Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright is still following Kristen, Ariana and Tom — as well as the other way around. The rumored rift between the cast members comes just seven weeks after all three were in Jax and Brittany’s wedding party during their Kentucky nuptials on June 29. Tom served as a co-best man of Jax’s, alongside Tom Schwartz. Meanwhile, Kristen and Ariana served as bridesmaids to Brittany. All three also attended the couple’s respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Another Vanderpump Rules regular who’s feeling the heat from the show’s drama is newly engaged Stassi Schroeder. She confessed that she’d been feeling overwhelmed with emotion as filming was about to wrap during an episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi on August 9. “We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush. I have no energy,” she said. Her fiancé Beau Clark agreed, adding, “My emotions are shot.”

Stassi continued, explaining, “The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s**t anymore. I don’t even know how to do a podcast because I’m just like…I’m dead. I’m literally dead inside.”

Nonetheless, all Vanderpump Rules relationships aren’t suffering. In fact, Tom Sandoval’s usually tumultuous relationship with his ex, Kristen Doute is actually doing quite well these days. The pair split in 2013 and things had been rocky ever since, until now.

Kristen took to Instagram on August 16, where she shared a friendly photo with her ex. “The first pic I’ve posted of just the two of us in 5 years,” she captioned the snap with the TomTom co-owner. “He & ari are always so supportive of my ventures. 👊🏽 love ya, T! @ Ariana shared her support for their mended friendship, commenting, “Love you and so proud of what you’ve accomplished 🙌🏼”.