‘Pump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval & James Kennedy Tease ‘The Best Reunion Yet’ — It ‘Was Amazing’ 

Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy believe the season 8 reunion of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is the show’s ‘best’ one yet! They appeared on the May 12 episode of ‘WWHL’ and promised that the cast brought their true emotions, despite filming from home!

Although the Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed virtually on April 30 — don’t underestimate the drama that’s to come. Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy attested to the latter on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside girlfriends Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. And, Tom hinted that his tiff with Stassi Schroeder at her book-signing event (during episode 3) was discussed during the reunion.

“I thought it was great. I thought it was amazing,” Tom said. “I loved the whole setup. I was really impressed with what production did,” he continued before rambling through various things Bravo producers did to make “everything completely connected” while filming from home.

James chimed in, “I thought it was really good. I thought it was going to be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, ‘This was the best reunion yet.’ So, I couldn’t believe that it was… I just didn’t know if we were going to get our true emotions across the screen, but it worked,” the DJ said with a smile.

The upcoming reunion — which, as of now, does not have a premiere date — was brought up when a fan asked Tom a question. “Looking back now do you see that you acted like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum with regard to Stassi’s book-signing event?” Andy asked on behalf of the fan.

Tom explained, “I don’t see that I had so much of a temper tantrum. I just freaked the hell out the night before,” he said, referencing the “rage texts” he sent to Stassi because he was not consulted in the planning process of her book signing, which was held at his restaurant, TomTom. “As we talked about at the reunion, a lot of uncertainties, I hadn’t heard from her. I took that personally, it wasn’t her fault,” he admitted, noting that he “regrets” sending his rage text messages.

Andy also teased that VPR‘s season 8 reunion is “great” during the May 4 episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. The reunion was initially set to film on April 8, but it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bravo previously announced virtual reunions for its other hit shows including, Summer House (season 4) and The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season 12).