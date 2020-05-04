Andy Cohen Reveals The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Was Filmed Virtually: ‘It Was Really Good

Andy Cohen admitted that he taped the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion from the comfort of his own home on Apr. 30 and called it ‘great’ on the May 4 episode of his radio show.

Andy Cohen, 51, gave Vanderpump Rules fans some fantastic news on May 4 when he revealed that he just finished filming the reunion for the series in a virtual setting. The enthusiastic host spilled the beans about the reunion on an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and he promised listeners that it was “really good.” “I taped the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday,” Andy said before also talking about wanting to see Anderson Cooper‘s television announcement about his new baby son Wyatt on the same night.

“Hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt’s birth at the end of his show and he said it was going to be around the end of the 8:00 hour,” he continued. “We were shooting the reunion and we’re just winding it up and I was texting the executive producer Doug Ross. We were done and he goes, ‘There’s still some stuff I need you to shoot.’ Pick ups they’re called, and I go, ‘Doug, there’s something I have to watch on TV’, I texted him and I’m sure he thought I was being crazy. He was like, ‘Oh, do you want to…’ and there’s all these people waiting for me and I was like, ‘No, it’s fine.'”

“Anyway, it was a great reunion,” he concluded, leaving a high anticipation for followers of the Bravo reality series.

Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season premiered in Jan. 2020 and the season’s reunion was reportedly originally supposed to film on Apr. 8 but due to the coronavirus pandemic and most states being in strict quarantine, the virtual taping was the next best thing. An insider recently told us that although the reunion was still being done, the cast wasn’t too happy that it had to be done virtually. “Of course, everyone will be bummed out to not do it in person,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife right before Andy’s announcement. “They really do not want to have to shoot the reunion virtually as the cast is so large and there’s so much to say and that needs to be addressed.”