‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Will ‘Very Likely’ Be Filmed Virtually: The Cast Is ‘Bummed Out’

Due to social distancing rules, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion may have a different look this season! The cast isn’t loving the idea, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Producers of Vanderpump Rules had originally planned to shoot the season eight reunion on April 3, but have had to postpone amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. In light of social distancing rules, however, it appears the show could go on in a virtual capacity. “It really is looking that way with a decision coming down any minute,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody knows when they’ll be able to film and they know they need to get it done. Everyone’s health and safety is the biggest concern and they won’t take any chances,” the insider continues, also noting that “they will wait as long as they possibly can to be able to do it in person, but it’s looking less and less likely with each day that passes due to the Coronavirus.”

A virtual reunion would be uncharted territory for the Vanderpump Rules cast, and the group isn’t loving the concept. “Of course, everyone will be bummed out to not do it in person,” the insider continues. “They really do not want to have to shoot the reunion virtually as the cast is so large and there’s so much to say and that needs to be addressed,” the source also adds. While modern technology certainly makes filming the reunion digitally fairly easy, it does pose a new set of challenges, particularly if more than one cast member tries to speak at the same time. Of note, if the Vanderpump Rules reunion does get the virtual treatment, it won’t be the first Bravo show to do so: Andy Cohen recently announced that the season 12 reunion for Real Housewives of Atlanta will be proceeding in the same way.

Before committing to the concept, producers are also looking to create additional episodes and specials with the amount of unused footage they currently have to possibly extend the season. “Vanderpump Rules has so much footage since they shoot for so long that they are working on putting together enhanced episodes like a secrets revealed and fun facts type of episodes,” the source spilled, also adding that “the show shoots longer than most other shows on the network so there is always a lot of footage.”

Cast member Stassi Schroeder, 31, recently dished about the postponed reunion on her podcast Straight Up With Stassi. “It was supposed to be April 3, so obviously not going to happen,” the Next Level Basic author said on her Mar. 27 episode, going on to dish about why she “dreads” filming the drama-filled episodes. “The reunion is the worst day of the year. I dread it. … It’s a f—— 14 hour day. It’s all day of just rehashing s—,” she added.