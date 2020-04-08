Porsha Williams & ‘RHOA’ Stars ‘Not Happy’ About Online Reunion: Wanted To ‘Confront’ Each Other In Person

The ‘RHOA’ season 12 reunion is going to look very different, and the ladies aren’t too thrilled about that, a source tells HL exclusively. If they’re fighting online remotely, is it even really a Bravo reunion?

The drama, the screaming, the physical fights… a Real Housewives reunion wouldn’t be the same without them. But that’s just what The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are going to have to accept when it comes to the season 12 reunion special, unfortunately. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, it’s not feasible for everyone to film together, so the cast, and host Andy Cohen, will have to dial in remotely and get their anger out at home. And trust it — there’s nobody more upset about this than the RHOA ladies themselves!

The amount of drama that happened this past season on RHOA was truly staggering. And the ladies — Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Eva Marcille — feel that they need to have a little chat with each other in person, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When the ladies found out that [Bravo] made the decision to do the reunion online, they were not happy about it and they tried to talk them out of it,” the source said. “But it was too late at that point. They already made up their minds, and the virtual reunion is moving forward.” The source noted that there isn’t a date set for the online special yet, but that it is being filmed. Nothing’s happening in real time. We’re not that lucky.

There is much to talk about during this upcoming reunion, so it’s understandable why the women don’t like having to stay separated. For just a recap, season 12 saw Kenya confronting NeNe for calling her child “a buffalo,” and the two women getting into a huge, physical spat during the cast trip to Greece. The fight included NeNe throwing popcorn at Kenya and allegedly spitting at her (NeNe denies that). Later, NeNe tried to storm past producers when she became upset that Kandi and Cynthia were planning to do an impression of her in a play. “Don’t f*** with me, I’m for real,” she told the producers when they tried to stop her. And that’s just a sampling of that chaos that was season 12.

After such a tumultuous season, the cast was really looking forward to “confront[ing] each other face to face,” a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a huge adjustment to have to do it online.” While they all trust their Bravo boss Andy to pull off an incredible reunion, it’s just not going to be the same. “The reunion is so important to them and their fans, and they are all used to doing it one way. They’re all very nervous to change it up. Let’s face it, change is never easy, but they will adjust.” We can’t wait!