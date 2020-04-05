‘RHOA’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Runs Into Marriage Drama

NeNe Leakes threw major shade at her foe, Kenya Moore, during the April 5 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, when she rehashed all the drama that went down in Greece.

It all started when NeNe Leakes sat down with her husband, Gregg, during the April 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She wanted to fill him in on what went down in Greece, and while she was rehashing all the drama, she revealed how frustrated she’s become with Kenya Moore. “I had a couple drinks. But that doesn’t have anything to do with what was going on. She tried to say, ‘Well, you called my child a buffalo‘. She knows I am not referring to her child. She knows I was referring to her because that very night that she’s speaking of I said hi to her, she didn’t speak, and I was like, ‘F**k it. She must be having a f**king buffalo.’ You know what I’m saying?”

NeNe further revealed that she’s so over Kenya complaining about people talking about her husband and child. NeNe thinks Kenya is being totally hypocritical. “B**ch, have you forgot you talked about everybody’s marriage? You talked about people’s children. You’ve been involved in people’s relationship, but when it’s done to you, it’s off limits,” she continued.

NeNe then told Gregg that she got up and threw a cup of popcorn at Kenya hoping that she’d “catch” it. She never mentioned any spitting, though, which is what Kenya claimed happened in Greece. “I didn’t leave out with the best intentions but I came in with good ones,” NeNe told Gregg.

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss went to Chicago for the role she landed in a TV show, and while it was an amazing opportunity, her absence took a major tole on her family. Not only did her son, Ace, cry while FaceTiming with her, but upon her return, husband Todd told her that he didn’t feel like she was prioritizing their family. She didn’t exactly feel the same way, but he explained that he previously put his dreams aside for the greater good of their family, and to prove that he was good enough for her, so he’d like to see her make similar efforts. She shed some tears over Todd’s confession, and said she’d be at home more once their daughter is born. But he wanted her to start prioritizing them now — not later.

Later, Eva gave birth and debuted baby Maverick to the world, while Porsha hosted a charity event, during which many of the ladies shared painful stories about past miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. It was also during the event that Porsha learned her sister, Shamea, had become close with Kenya and confided in her first, when her water broke.

