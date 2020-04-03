NeNe Leakes is done with Kenya Moore playing by her own rules. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘RHOA,’ NeNe slams Kenya for being hypocritical and says she didn’t call Kenya’s kid a ‘buffalo.’

NeNe Leakes explains to husband Gregg Leakes all the drama that went down with Kenya Moore in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She tells her side of the story. “I had a couple drinks. But that doesn’t have anything to do with what was going on,” NeNe said. “She tried to say, ‘Well, you called my child a buffalo.’ She knows I am not referring to her child. She knows I was referring to her because that very night that she’s speaking of I said hi to her, she didn’t speak, and I was like, ‘F**k it. She must be having a f**king buffalo.’ You know what I’m saying?”

NeNe is so over Kenya complaining about people talking about her husband and family. She thinks Kenya is being totally hypocritical — and she has the receipts. “B*tch, have you forgot you talked about everybody’s marriage? You talked about people’s children. You’ve been involved in people’s relationship, but when it’s done to you, it’s off limits,” NeNe continues.

NeNe says she got up and threw a cup of popcorn at Kenya hoping that she’d “catch” it. She never mentions any spitting, which is what Kenya claims happened. “I didn’t leave out with the best intentions but I came in with good ones,” NeNe tells Gregg.

The synopsis for the April 5 episode reads: “After a tumultuous trip to Greece, the women are back home in the ATL. Kandi heads to Chicago for a major acting opportunity, but her absence at home reopens old wounds. Eva debuts baby Maverick to the world, while the status of Kenya’s marriage hangs in the balance. Porsha hosts a charity event and the ladies lay it all on the table.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.