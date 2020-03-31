NeNe Leakes Insists She ‘Didn’t Spit’ On Kenya Moore & Says She Has No Regrets About ‘RHOA’ Greece Fight

NeNe Leakes confessed she had ‘no regrets’ about any of her controversial actions during the ‘RHOA’ cast trip to Greece during her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

This Real Housewife has ‘no regrets!’ During the at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, NeNe Leakes stood her ground when it came to setting the record straight on her actions during the Real Housewives of Atlanta trip to Greece in 2019. Host Andy Cohen, in particular, wanted to dig into her confrontations with Kenya Moore, who’s had a longstanding feud with NeNe over the years. “I want to see if you stand by your actions with ‘Do You Regret It? Greece Edition,'” the host began the segment from his home. After asking the TV personality if she regretted “throwing popcorn at Kenya,” which was answered with a resounding “no, I love throwing popcorn,” Andy asked, “Do you regret spitting on Kenya?”

To the surprise of Andy, fans, and his other guests Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell, NeNe replied, “I do not spit on people. So no.” Confused, Andy only muttered an unconvinced “ok,” before NeNe reiterated, “I didn’t spit on her!” A number of the questions that followed related solely to NeNe’s continued fight with Kenya, which fans got a front row seat to during the March 8, 15, and 22 episodes of the reality TV series. But everything really came to blows during the series’ March 22 show.

In a number of clips, the major confrontation took place between Kenya and NeNe, after the previous week’s episode where it genuinely looked like NeNe had spit on her fellow cast member! A resolution between the ladies was never reached, and it left NeNe to basically seclude herself in her hotel room for the remainder of the trip. But there is, apparently, far more to this story than meets the eye!

“More than anything, to be honest, there’s some stuff that happened that you guys don’t get to see everything,” RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey shared in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Cynthia, who acted as mediator during the Greece trip and tried to bring Kenya and NeNe to “fellowship” following one of their dinners, simply wants to see a mutual respect between the women. “My goal this season was to amend the friendships or at least get in a respectful place with anyone that I was having an issue with,” Cynthia shared. “And I want to keep it that way because I’m in a happy place… I don’t have a desire to just not make amends and just stay mad and have a beef with somebody for nothing.” Fans will have to see what happens next when the newest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on April 5!