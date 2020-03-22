‘RHOA’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Clashes With Producers After Storming Out In Greece

‘Don’t f*** with me, I’m for real,’ NeNe Leakes told a producer during the March 22 episode of ‘RHOA’, when they tried stopping her from storming out.

The drama in Greece was at an all-time high during the March 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Especially after Kenya refused to play nice with NeNe and Marlo. Last week’s fight, during which NeNe tried spitting on Kenya, carried over into the start of this week’s episode, and unfortunately for everyone involved, there wasn’t any sort of resolution. Kenya revealed why she’s been so upset with both Marlo and NeNe (the former poked fun at Kenya’s poor relationship with her mother, and the latter called Kenya’s baby a ‘buffalo’), but when they tried telling Kenya why they’re upset with her — NeNe actually apologized — Kenya didn’t want to hear it. So instead of letting them talk, she left the group and ran off to her room. Kandi tried stopping her, but it didn’t work.

The next day, everyone went to Lindsay Lohan‘s beach club — which, funny enough, is now completely abandoned — for a few games to help them build trust with one another. It was fun and all, but the comradery didn’t last very long. Back at their villa, Kandi thought it’d be a good idea for all the ladies to identify themselves as different Greek goddesses. And then, she suggested that she and Cynthia put on a performance — a “greek tragedy”, to be more specific.

And what that meant was Kandi and Cynthia would be imitating each of the ladies. But as soon as NeNe found out what was going on, she excused herself to use the bathroom. The ladies tried stopping her because they feared they had upset her, but NeNe said she was fine and kept on her path. The producers, however, tried intervening and stopping her from completely storming out, but NeNe clapped back and said, “Don’t f*** with me, I’m for real”.

At this time, it’s not clear why NeNe got so upset, but fans will definitely find out when the show returns next week. Want more? New episodes air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.