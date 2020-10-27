5 Things
Hollywood Life

Blake Moynes: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Clare Rewarded For Being Bold

ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - "1601" - Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY
THE BACHELORETTE - "1601" - Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, CHRIS HARRISON
THE BACHELORETTE - "1601" - Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) FRONT ROW: CHASEN, BRENDAN, JOE, JEREMY, CLARE CRAWLEY, YOSEF, GARIN, TYLER C., BLAKE MOYNES, ZACH J. MIDDLE ROW: JAY, EAZY, ROBBY, DEMAR, RILEY, ED, DALE, IVAN, TYLER S., JORDAN C., PAGE BACK ROW: BENNETT, KENNY, CHRIS, BRANDON, JASON, BEN, MIKE, AJ, ZAC C., BLAKE MONAR, JORDAN M.
THE BACHELORETTE - "1601" - Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TYLER C., CLARE CRAWLEY, YOSEF View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Clare Crawley has praised Blake Moynes for taking risks to win her heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but his actions have pissed off some of the other guys.

During The Bachelorette premiere, Clare Crawley revealed that one suitor broke the rules and reached out to her via Instagram while filming on the show was halted amidst the coronavirus pandemic. That guy was Blake Moynes. Clare admitted that she was thankful that Blake took the risk of losing his spot on the show by DMing her, because it was what she “needed” from someone during her difficult quarantine.

Blake’s bold behavior didn’t end there, though. During episode two, he was on the losing team of the dodgeball group date, which meant he lost out on extra time with Clare. So, Blake took matters into his own hand and interrupted the nighttime portion of the date to get some one-on-one time with the Bachelorette. Naturally, the other men on the date were pissed, but Clare was flattered, and gave Blake a rose before the next rose ceremony. As he enters his next week on the show, here’s more to know about Blake:

blake moynes clare crawley
Blake Moynes gets a kiss from Clare Crawley. (ABC)

1. He’s a wildlife manager. Blake works as a Wildlife Manager in Ontario, Canada, according to his ABC Bio. His love of animals led him to study “every wildlife management program he could get his hands on” in college. Now, he works outdoors, while also volunteering with a different endangered species every year.

2. He loves dogs. Not only does Blake have a dog (Koho) of his own, who he rescued, but his family also has three dogs, as well. In one family Instagram photo with his two siblings, as well as all three dogs, Blake wrote, “The six of us kids can be a lot of work!”

blake moynes clare crawley
Clare Crawley gives Blake Moynes a rose. (ABC)

3. He has a ‘potty mouth.’ Blake admittedly has a ‘potty mouth’ and said he’s looking for a woman who will be “okay” with that. However, he also is happy to talk about his emotions and says he “wears his heart on his sleeve.”

4. He loves being outdoors. Blake’s Instagram page is full of photos of himself partaking in outdoor activities, like fishing, boating, feeding wild animals and more.

5. He loves the Ninja Turtles. Blake is a self-proclaimed Ninja Turtle lover. His ABC bio even notes that “he loves the Ninja Turtles as much as the Ninja Turtles love pizza!”