Blake Moynes: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Clare Rewarded For Being Bold

Clare Crawley has praised Blake Moynes for taking risks to win her heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but his actions have pissed off some of the other guys.

During The Bachelorette premiere, Clare Crawley revealed that one suitor broke the rules and reached out to her via Instagram while filming on the show was halted amidst the coronavirus pandemic. That guy was Blake Moynes. Clare admitted that she was thankful that Blake took the risk of losing his spot on the show by DMing her, because it was what she “needed” from someone during her difficult quarantine.

Blake’s bold behavior didn’t end there, though. During episode two, he was on the losing team of the dodgeball group date, which meant he lost out on extra time with Clare. So, Blake took matters into his own hand and interrupted the nighttime portion of the date to get some one-on-one time with the Bachelorette. Naturally, the other men on the date were pissed, but Clare was flattered, and gave Blake a rose before the next rose ceremony. As he enters his next week on the show, here’s more to know about Blake:

1. He’s a wildlife manager. Blake works as a Wildlife Manager in Ontario, Canada, according to his ABC Bio. His love of animals led him to study “every wildlife management program he could get his hands on” in college. Now, he works outdoors, while also volunteering with a different endangered species every year.

2. He loves dogs. Not only does Blake have a dog (Koho) of his own, who he rescued, but his family also has three dogs, as well. In one family Instagram photo with his two siblings, as well as all three dogs, Blake wrote, “The six of us kids can be a lot of work!”

3. He has a ‘potty mouth.’ Blake admittedly has a ‘potty mouth’ and said he’s looking for a woman who will be “okay” with that. However, he also is happy to talk about his emotions and says he “wears his heart on his sleeve.”

4. He loves being outdoors. Blake’s Instagram page is full of photos of himself partaking in outdoor activities, like fishing, boating, feeding wild animals and more.

5. He loves the Ninja Turtles. Blake is a self-proclaimed Ninja Turtle lover. His ABC bio even notes that “he loves the Ninja Turtles as much as the Ninja Turtles love pizza!”