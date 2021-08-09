Breaking News

Katie Thurston’s Engagement Ring: See Her Gorgeous Diamond From [Spoiler] After Finale Proposal

Katie Thurston
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
Katie Thurston got her happily ever after! ‘The Bachelorette’ star is engaged after her winner picked out a stunning engagement ring for his bride-to-be!

“This is the start of forever,” Katie Thurston said after Blake Moynes proposed to her during the final moments of The Bachelorette season 17 finale. After vowing to be by Katie’s side every step of the way moving forward, Blake got down on one knee and popped the question with a beautiful Neil Lane engagement ring. After she happily accepted, Katie and Blake rode away on horses.

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston’s engagement ring from Blake Moynes. (ABC)

Blake went to go pick out an engagement ring with co-host Tayshia Adams. He looked at multiple rings. Tayshia noticed that Blake seemed a little nervous. He admitted that he was “unsure and uneasy about the decision” he was going to make. Getting engaged is big step.

At one point, Blake had to get up and walk away from the table of rings. “My head just feels like scrambled eggs,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this.” Meanwhile, Katie was certain she would be leaving the resort an engaged person.

Earlier in the finale, Blake professed his love for Katie. “I love you and I’m really f**king excited about life with you,” he told her. She told Blake that she loved him as well, and that was that. Blake was the first and only person Katie said “I love you” to. “My heart officially belongs to Blake,” Katie gushed.

After their proclamations of love and an overnight date, Katie broke things off with Justin Glaze. She didn’t even go on another date with him. She had made up her mind and chosen Blake. When Blake met Katie’s mom and aunt talked with Blake about his intentions with Katie. Blake began to question if he was ready for the next step with Katie, but his love for her was still very real.

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston before she got engaged. (ABC)

As she made her way to the final rose ceremony, Katie admitted that Blake was her “soulmate.” She also said she would “a thousand percent say yes to Blake if he proposed.” Well, she got her wish!