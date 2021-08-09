Katie Thurston’s Engagement Ring: See Her Gorgeous Diamond From [Spoiler] After Finale Proposal

Katie Thurston got her happily ever after! ‘The Bachelorette’ star is engaged after her winner picked out a stunning engagement ring for his bride-to-be!

“This is the start of forever,” Katie Thurston said after Blake Moynes proposed to her during the final moments of The Bachelorette season 17 finale. After vowing to be by Katie’s side every step of the way moving forward, Blake got down on one knee and popped the question with a beautiful Neil Lane engagement ring. After she happily accepted, Katie and Blake rode away on horses.

Blake went to go pick out an engagement ring with co-host Tayshia Adams. He looked at multiple rings. Tayshia noticed that Blake seemed a little nervous. He admitted that he was “unsure and uneasy about the decision” he was going to make. Getting engaged is big step.

At one point, Blake had to get up and walk away from the table of rings. “My head just feels like scrambled eggs,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this.” Meanwhile, Katie was certain she would be leaving the resort an engaged person.

Earlier in the finale, Blake professed his love for Katie. “I love you and I’m really f**king excited about life with you,” he told her. She told Blake that she loved him as well, and that was that. Blake was the first and only person Katie said “I love you” to. “My heart officially belongs to Blake,” Katie gushed.

After their proclamations of love and an overnight date, Katie broke things off with Justin Glaze. She didn’t even go on another date with him. She had made up her mind and chosen Blake. When Blake met Katie’s mom and aunt talked with Blake about his intentions with Katie. Blake began to question if he was ready for the next step with Katie, but his love for her was still very real.

As she made her way to the final rose ceremony, Katie admitted that Blake was her “soulmate.” She also said she would “a thousand percent say yes to Blake if he proposed.” Well, she got her wish!