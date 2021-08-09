Breaking News

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Blindsides [SPOILER] By Dumping Him Before Final Rose Ceremony

katie thusrton
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TAYSHIA ADAMS, KAITLYN BRISTOWE View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After deciding to go through with continuing her journey on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Katie Thurston ended one more relationship before heading to the final rose ceremony.

Justin Glaze found out he wouldn’t be the one proposing to Katie Thurston during the Aug. 9 finale of The Bachelorette. After nearly leaving the show due to a breakup with Greg Grippo, Katie pulled herself together and decided to give things a shot with her final two guys, Justin and Blake Moynes. However, it wasn’t long before she realized that Justin wasn’t the person who she was meant to be engaged to. In fact, she decided to end their relationship before even getting to the final rose ceremony.

Katie went on her first fantasy suite date with Blake Moynes, and he told her he was in love with her. Even though she was waiting to use that word until the final rose ceremony, Katie gave in and admitted that she loved Blake, too. They spent the night together, and by the time she got to her date with Justin, she knew her heart was with Blake.

katie thurston justin glaze
Katie Thurston and Justin Glaze have a date on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Katie got to it right off the bat with Justin and was very straightforward about what was going on. “I want you to know that I know how hard it was for you to tell me that you were falling in love. That is something I thought about every night since,” Katie told Justin. “I was looking forward to today. However, I did have my overnight with Blake and in that, I did tell him that i am falling in love with him. That is something I can only say to one person. You are someone I wanted to explore things with, but given how I now feel about Blake, knowing that I am in love with him, it wouldn’t make sense for to hve us move forward and go on this date. It wouldn’t make sense to have you meet my family. That’s where I’m at.”

Related Gallery

Katie Thurston's Hottest Looks On 'The Bachelorette': See Her Gorgeous Gowns & More

THE BACHELORETTE - After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new – and hard – challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change – to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jason’s connection make Katie question her own? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - "1707" - With hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico's own Georgia O'Keeffe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision on an all-new episode of "The Bachelorette," airing MONDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1703” – Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out. On the group date, former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories. Moved by their honesty, Katie courageously opens up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment. Later, Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON

Justin was obviously blindsided and upset. “After my hometown when we had that talk, I was kind of just like…’Was [love] something that I shouldn’t have said?’ But my whole thing with you is that I wanted to be 100 percent,” he explained. “It’s tough because I do see what opening up can do for you, but I also feel now the other side of what that can do, and it’s not a fun place to be.”

Katie assured Justin that he did the right thing by opening up to her the way he did. “Remember how far we got BECAUSE of you being open,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing I want you to know. When you open up, you offer so much. I’m so thankful for our moments. You are such a great guy. I know you’d be a great husband and great father. It’s not easy and I don’t make this decision lightly. It’s been on my mind all day and I’m sorry.”

Even though Justin was upset, he had nothing but positive things to say for Katie. “I think the world of you,” he admitted, before saying goodbye. “I think everything that I’ve said to you is 100 percent true. I just hope you know how special you are and what you bring to the table.  I hope he knows what he has in you and he doesn’t take you for granted.”

Katie Thurston and Justin Glaze
Katie Thurston and Justin Glaze during their one-on-one date on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Justin then appeared on After the Final Rose, where he discussed how he was feeling about the breakup several months later. “It hurts just as much now as it did then,” he revealed. “I know how strong I felt about Katie in that moment and how blindsided I was by that. Katie knows how hard it was for me to get to that place where I could open up and be vulnerable and put myself out there. When you get to that point where you’re seriously considering proposing to somebody, you have a lot of love for that person. For it to all come to a screeching halt…your heart just gets stepped on.”

Finally, Justin and Katie got to come face-to-face to discuss the breakup. When he started addressing Katie, Justin immediately broke down in tears. His biggest question for Katie was where he stood in her eyes before Michael Allio and Greg Grippo decided to leave the show on their own accord. “I just, at times, kind of felt like maybe I was here by default because I didn’t have that opportunity to see where our relationship could’ve gone,” he admitted.

Katie insisted that wasn’t the case. “I think that’s a completely fair question,” she revealed. “It truly wasn’t until that date with Blake that I felt in my heart like, that instant moment of….this is my person. So I do hope, Justin, that you do know, based on everything we’ve gone through, that you were there for a reason. We did have a huge connection. There’s so many unseen moments that we shared.”

Justin appreciated Katie saying that to him, and he ended their conversation by thanking her for getting him to be a more open and vulnerable person. “It’s made me a better person,” he gushed. “So I want to thank you for that. My parents have seen a clear difference in who I am as a result of it. I never expected that, so thank you.” They ended things on a good note, and Katie urged Justin to continue to be open and vulnerable in the future. “It just melts my heart to hear that you’re continuing to do that,” she said. “I’m just really happy for you.”