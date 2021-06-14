Greg Grippo: 5 Things About The Man Who Got Katie’s 1st Impression Rose On ‘The Bachelorette’

After getting Katie Thurston’s first impression rose on ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere, Greg Grippo earns the first one-on-one date of the season during the June 14 episode.

Greg Grippo has definitely caught Katie Thurston’s eye on The Bachelorette! Greg was super nervous when he met Katie on night one, but she assured him that she was interested in him by giving him the coveted first impression rose during the first cocktail party. Now, a preview for the June 14 episode reveals that Katie will also grant Greg the very first one-on-one date of the season.

In the preview, Greg and Katie embark on a date in the wilderness. She assures him that she “sees potential” in him, which is why she gave him the first impression rose and one-on-one. “I feel, honestly, so special for that,” Greg tells her. In a confessional, Katie adds, “Greg is just so easy to be around. I feel like we’re dating. I feel like I know him.” We’ll see if the chemistry continues when the episode airs, but for now, here’s more to know about Greg:

1. What Does Greg Do For A Living

Greg’s Bachelorette bio confirms that he is a Marketing Sales Representative from Edison, New Jersey. He works as an account manager at Mondo, according to his Linked In. Mondo is a staffing agency that specializes in “high end, niche IT, tech and digital marketing talent.” Greg has worked there since Nov. 2020. Before that, he was a Marketing Executive at a wellness company called Melaleuca.

2. Where Did Greg Go To College?’

Greg attended Saint Michael’s College in Colchester Vermont. He graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Marketing. After college, Greg appears to have moved to New York City, as that’s where his subsequent jobs were located.

3. Greg Wants A Lot Of Kids

Greg is a family man. During the first episode of The Bachelorette, he revealed that family is extremely important to him. As of the show’s premiere, he had seven nieces and nephews with one more on the way. In his Bachelorette bio, Greg also revealed that he wants “at least SIX” kids of his own one day. Greg also said that his parents’ relationship is “goals,” and that he’s hoping to find what they have in his future partner.

4. Greg Played Basketball

Greg played for his college basketball team at Saint Michael’s. Even as a freshman, he played in all of the team’s games. Greg was named captain of the team during his senior year, as well. He comes from an athletic family, as his brother played football at Kean University and his sister played basketball at Rutgers-Newark.

5. How Old Is Greg?

Greg was 27 years old when he filmed The Bachelorette this spring. However, he revealed on Instagram that he celebrated his 28th birthday on the weekend of June 5. He shared a series of photos from the celebrations, writing, “Bringing in 28 with my people.”