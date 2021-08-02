‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Threatens To Quit The Show After An Intense Fight With Greg
Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s relationship fell apart after he wasn’t pleased with her reaction to him professing his love on the Aug. 2 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’
Greg Grippo began to have fears about where his relationship with Katie Thurston stood on the Aug. 2 episode of The Bachelorette. From his hotel room, Greg saw Katie’s one-on-one date with Blake Moynes, and it hit a nerve. “God, I’m sick to my stomach,” he said in a confessional. “I understand that she’s going to catch feelings for other guys, but it’s hard to face those feelings and see her with Blake. She looks so happy. It scared me.”
With just three guys — Blake, Greg and Justin Glaze — left, it was a pivotal point in the process for Katie and the men. Katie and Greg had a connection from the very first night, when she gave him the first impression rose, but he slowly began to struggle with not being the only man in Katie’s life.
Despite Greg’s reservations, he had an amazing time with Katie on their one-on-one date. Katie made it clear that she wouldn’t be telling any of the guys she was in love with them until she was down to her final pick, but behind the scenes, she expressed intense sentiments about Greg. “Greg is someone that I know I am falling in love with,” Katie admitted. “He is truly everything. He is somebody I very much could see walking away with at the end of this.”
Katie did not make these same comments about ‘love’ when it came to Blake and Justin. She even assured Greg’s mom that Greg would make it to the next week of the show. Meanwhile, Greg gushed to his mom about how “in love” he was with Katie, and revealed he was ready to propose. However, he wanted to hear Katie tell him how she felt, too, but Katie wasn’t quite ready to use the “L” word while there were still three guys left.
After Greg introduced Katie to his family, he opened up to her about how he was feeling, and broke down in tears with emotion over the situation. “You make me the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said. “I see it with you. This is just real to me. Honestly, I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life. I don’t know what else to show you at this point or what else to tell you at this point.”
It was clear that Greg was starting to pull away from Katie during their tense conversation. “I just don’t understand how you don’t know at this point,” he told her. “[How don’t you know] that it’s me and you at this point? I don’t get it. That’s what’s killing me. I’m just confused.” He added, “I’m, like, losing my s*** here. I’ve never emptied my heart out to somebody like this before.” Katie urged Greg not to “give up,” but the night still ended on awkward terms between them, and he was admittedly “confused” about where they stood.