‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Threatens To Quit The Show After An Intense Fight With Greg

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s relationship fell apart after he wasn’t pleased with her reaction to him professing his love on the Aug. 2 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Greg Grippo began to have fears about where his relationship with Katie Thurston stood on the Aug. 2 episode of The Bachelorette. From his hotel room, Greg saw Katie’s one-on-one date with Blake Moynes, and it hit a nerve. “God, I’m sick to my stomach,” he said in a confessional. “I understand that she’s going to catch feelings for other guys, but it’s hard to face those feelings and see her with Blake. She looks so happy. It scared me.”

With just three guys — Blake, Greg and Justin Glaze — left, it was a pivotal point in the process for Katie and the men. Katie and Greg had a connection from the very first night, when she gave him the first impression rose, but he slowly began to struggle with not being the only man in Katie’s life.

Despite Greg’s reservations, he had an amazing time with Katie on their one-on-one date. Katie made it clear that she wouldn’t be telling any of the guys she was in love with them until she was down to her final pick, but behind the scenes, she expressed intense sentiments about Greg. “Greg is someone that I know I am falling in love with,” Katie admitted. “He is truly everything. He is somebody I very much could see walking away with at the end of this.”

Katie did not make these same comments about ‘love’ when it came to Blake and Justin. She even assured Greg’s mom that Greg would make it to the next week of the show. Meanwhile, Greg gushed to his mom about how “in love” he was with Katie, and revealed he was ready to propose. However, he wanted to hear Katie tell him how she felt, too, but Katie wasn’t quite ready to use the “L” word while there were still three guys left.

After Greg introduced Katie to his family, he opened up to her about how he was feeling, and broke down in tears with emotion over the situation. “You make me the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said. “I see it with you. This is just real to me. Honestly, I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life. I don’t know what else to show you at this point or what else to tell you at this point.”

When Katie still didn’t tell Greg she was falling in love with him after that, he started to shut down. Katie begged him to have “trust” in their relationship and promised him that they were “so close” to the end. It wasn’t what Greg needed to hear, though. “I can’t be there at the end if I don’t think it’s us,” he told Katie. She started getting upset, too, and tried to explain to him that this process was equally as hard for her. “How do you think I feel to be so committed to you and then have to meet someone else’s family?” she asked. “That’s hard for me.”

It was clear that Greg was starting to pull away from Katie during their tense conversation. “I just don’t understand how you don’t know at this point,” he told her. “[How don’t you know] that it’s me and you at this point? I don’t get it. That’s what’s killing me. I’m just confused.” He added, “I’m, like, losing my s*** here. I’ve never emptied my heart out to somebody like this before.” Katie urged Greg not to “give up,” but the night still ended on awkward terms between them, and he was admittedly “confused” about where they stood. The next morning, Greg was still struggling. “I spilled my heart out to her last night. I told her I was in love with her and she really didn’t have any reaction,” he explained. “I wasn’t asking for a lot — just the smallest thing to let me know she was feeling somewhat of the same. For her to tell me she feels like I’m giving up on us? That hurt. I’m just hoping that maybe there was something that got miscommunicated. I’m in love with this girl, but something isn’t right. It’s clear to me that she’s not feeling the same. How can I think that this is going to be my life without her telling me she’s falling in love with me yet? Or at least feeling it?”

In hopes of getting more clarity, Greg paid Katie a visit in her room. Immediately, things were awkward and tense between them. “I truly felt in my heart and wanted to express to you that I do love you,” Greg said. “I felt like I was telling that to a stranger. Here I was, expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn’t feel it. You just completely dismissed it in my eyes.” Katie apologized for coming off that way, and explained why she was saving the “L” word for the very end of the show. However, Greg was more upset about how Katie reacted to his confession of love, and reiterated that he felt like she “completely mowed over it” when he told her that he loved her.

“There were a lot of emotions that night,” Katie admitted. “Maybe I was just trying to do more listening than talking.” She apologized for not saying more, but Greg was still frustrated. “For you to sit there and say that I’m the one giving up on us hurt me so much,” he insisted. “I’ve never given up on you. I’ve fought so hard for you here. There’s obviously a disconnect here — it’s clear. As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this.”

Greg told Katie that he was ready to end his time on the show, but she wasn’t ready to give up on him. The fight continued, and got worse when Katie told Greg that he was her “number one from the beginning.” Greg didn’t want to be “just a number” to Katie, and got more and more frustrated. “You told me that night, ‘I told your family you had a rose…’ while I was telling them you were the one!” he ranted. “Who cares about the rose or number one or number two? If it’s not real it’s not real. I just wanted something real.”

This went on for a bit before Greg finally stormed out. Katie chased him outside and tried to get her feelings across. “I don’t even know what to say,” she admitted. “I’m just as shocked. I want to leave, to be completely honest, because I just didn’t see any of this happening. I was very clear that if you left, I was done. I have given you everything. I’ve been nothing but confident with us the entire time until the very final moment of that night. Is there even a point for me to tell you anything? Am I just wasting my time? I am telling you everything and you still don’t even believe me. This whole thing just feels like for nothing.”

Even though Katie broke down in tears and spilled her heart out, it wasn’t enough. “All I do know is, right now, I deserve more than what I’ve been given on your side.” Greg told her. “I’m not happy here anymore. I’m not. I’m done here.” He stormed off once again, leaving Katie crying on the floor. Eventually, she picked herself up and walked off in a rage. “I’m done,” she said. “I’m done. I want to go home. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done.” She sped back to her room and locked herself in the bathroom.

Kaitlyn Bristowe came to check on Katie, and asked whether or not she felt there was any chance she could get Greg back. “No,” Katie insisted. “There’s no way I can get him back. I am just so blindsided right now. I am heartbroken and defeated. It’s just this unnatural feeling of trying to fall in love but also dealing with the biggest heartbreak of your life. It just feels like it’s all for nothing. I said in interviews that I’m falling in love with this guy. That’s the f***ed up part about it.”

Kaitlyn pressed Katie about what she wanted to do, and she admitted she didn’t feel like she should be on the show anymore. “At this point, the confidence and strength that I thought I had is destroyed,” she explained. “There’s just no way. Every week when this s*** is hard, I’m like, it’s going to get better. But I’m at a point, like….when does it get better?” Katie ended the conversation by saying she wanted to book a flight home. The show concludes with the three hour finale on Aug. 9.