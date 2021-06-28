Justin Glaze: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Going Viral For His Facial Expressions

After going viral for his wild facial expressions on the June 21 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Justin Glaze has become a fan-favorite contestant on season 17!

Justin Glaze is a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette, where he’s hoping to find love with Katie Thurston. Apart from his genuine conversations with the Bachelorette, Justin has also become known on the show for his very reactive facial expressions. The cameras can’t help but cut to Justin and his over-the-top reactions to what’s been happening on the show so far, and fans have been talking about it non-stop on Twitter. As the show continues, get to know more about Justin here:

1. What Is Justin’s Job?

Justin works as an investment sales consultant in Baltimore, Maryland. Specifically, he is employed by T. Rowe Price, where he has worked for nearly five years. Justin has worked hard and moved up the rankings in the company. He started as a Financial Services Associate in Oc.t 2016, before being promoted to a US Intermediary Sales Associate in Feb. 2018. After holding that position for nearly two years, Justin became a DCIO Intermediary Sales Consultant in Jan. 2020.

T. Rowe Price is Justin’s only job since his college graduation in 2016. He also worked as a summer intern for the company in 2014. His 2015 summer internship was at Morgan Stanley. In Feb. 2017, Justin earned his Series 63 and Series 6, and in April 2018, he passed the test to earn his Series 7 certification, as well.

2. Justin Is An Artist

In addition to his job as an investment consultant, Justin is also passionate about art. In his spare time, he loves painting. He has shown off various works of art on his Instagram page, and his Instagram bio even includes a paint palette emoji.

3. Justin Was An NCAA Athlete

Justin went to college at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). He majored in Business Technology Administration with an Economics Concentration. He also had a Visual Arts minor to fulfill his passion for art. Additionally, Justin was on the Track & Field team at UMBC. He competed on both the indoor and outdoor teams from 2013 until his graduation in 2016. Justin’s events included the long jump and triple jump. He also participated in javelin during his senior year.

4. What Is Justin Looking For In A Partner?

Even after graduating college, Justin stayed dedicated to keeping in shape, and is hoping to find that in a partner, too. Justin’s dream woman is “equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy, and committed to the idea of team mwork in a relationship. She’s passionate about fitness, but also loves to enjoy a day barbecuing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.”

5. Who Is Justin’s Family?

Justin’s parents, Mark and Debbie Glaze, have been together for 30 years, and he says they have provided him an “excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like.” Justin also has one older brother named Alex.