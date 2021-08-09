Live Blog

‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Katie Tells Blake She Loves Him On Fantasy Suite Date

katie thurston
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TAYSHIA ADAMS, KAITLYN BRISTOWE View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With two other guys left, Katie Thurston has to pick up the pieces after Greg Grippo’s departure on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Follow along here as her season comes to an end.

The August 9 finale of The Bachelorette picks up after Greg Grippo’s decision to leave Katie Thurston and end their relationship. With the other two guys, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, completely unaware of what’s going on, Katie tells Kaitlyn Bristowe that she’s ready to leave the show and go home. The next morning, Kaitlyn and Tayshia Adams fill Blake and Justin in on what’s going on, and they reveal that Katie has decided to continue her journey with both of them. Each guy will get some one-on-one, uninterrupted time with the Bachelorette on their fantasy suite dates.

Blake’s date is up first. He and Katie start the day with a fun, carefree, paintball-inspired date, which concludes when some romantic time in the hot tub. At that point, Katie is fully transparent with Blake about what happened with Greg, and even tells him that she almost quit the show because of it. “I probably underestimated the amount she cared or thought about [Greg],” Blake admits. “It was the first time where I was completely off as to where I thought her head was at. An engagement is a two-way street. There’s still more things to learn about her, so there’s a lot to talk about. I love Katie, but if she’s still hung up on Greg and if she can’t match that, there’s no point in getting engaged.”

katie thurston
Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale. (ABC)

Obviously, there’s a lot for Katie and Blake to discuss on the nighttime portion of their date — especially since, on top of everything else, Blake still hasn’t told Katie he loves her. He explains that love is something he holds very close and only shares with a few people, which is why he’s been so hesitant. However, after seeing Katie with his family on their hometown date, he says everything changed.

Related Gallery

Katie Thurston's Hottest Looks On 'The Bachelorette': See Her Gorgeous Gowns & More

THE BACHELORETTE - After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new – and hard – challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change – to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jason’s connection make Katie question her own? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - "1707" - With hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico's own Georgia O'Keeffe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision on an all-new episode of "The Bachelorette," airing MONDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1703” – Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out. On the group date, former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories. Moved by their honesty, Katie courageously opens up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment. Later, Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON

“It was one part of the night that solidified things for me, and it was when you took off your high heels and we were playing hockey and you scored a point and [after you scored] you yelled, ‘GO AMERICA!'” Blake reveals “I remembered in that moment, without thinking about it and without trying to think about it — I just realized. I said to myself, ‘F*** I love her!’ It’s scary to say because I promised myself I wouldn’t say it to anybody unless I was sure. I love you and I’m really f***ing excited about life with you.”

Katie had previously made a vow to herself that she wouldn’t use the L-word with anyone until the very end of the show, but hearing Blake profess his love changes all of that for her. “As much as i want to be stubborn, and just like you, it’s scary and it’s crazy — I f***ing love you so much,” she gushes. “I couldn’t be happier that you’re here.” They decide to spend the night together in the fantasy suite.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!