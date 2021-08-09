See Pic

‘The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Rocks Sparkling White Mini Dress On ‘After The Final Rose’

Katie Thurston
Eric McCandless/ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
Katie Thurston dazzled in a sexy white mini dress during the ‘After the Final Rose’ portion of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 finale.

Katie Thurston’s kept on bringing her fashion A-game until the very last episode of The Bachelorette. On After the Final Rose, Katie stepped out in a white mini dress with silver embellishments. She also rocked a high ponytail and edgy earrings.

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston slayed in a white mini dress on ‘After the Final Rose.’ (Eric McCandless/ABC)

During the season 17 finale, Katie made a decision between Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. As she broke one man’s heart and professed her love for another, Katie looked stunning in a plunging green gown. The dress featured sequin embellishments and a thigh-high slit.

As Katie discussed the highs and lows of her journey to find love on After the Final Rose, she spoke face-to-face with co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Both Tayshia and Kaitlyn have been in Katie’s position before, so they understood all of the emotions she was feeling.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn rocked equally gorgeous looks. Tayshia sizzled in a silver metallic mini dress. Kaitlyn looked fierce in a hot pink mini dress. All of the Bachelorettes totally slayed style-wise on After the Final Rose!

The season 17 finale started with Katie still heartbroken over Greg Grippo’s sudden departure. She contemplated leaving the show for good, but she stuck around because she still had feelings for both Blake and Justin.

“It’s hard to want to continue to be here because there’s still a part of me that’s processing what happened,” Katie said. “I want to have that beautiful love story at the end, but I need someone who’s going to trust me and fight for me.”

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on ‘After the Finale Rose.’ (ABC)

She had one-on-one overnight dates with both of the final two. She opened up to Blake about both Greg and Michael Allio leaving the show. She admitted that she thought about quitting the show. After spending some quality time with both Blake and Justin, Katie had to make a decision about who she wanted to be with.