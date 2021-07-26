‘The Bachelorette’: Michael Breaks Up With Katie & Leaves To Be With His Son
Ahead of hometown dates on season 17 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Katie Thurston was thrown for a loop when one of her final four men left the show on his own accord.
Single dad, Michael Allio, was left in a tough predicament on the July 26 episode of The Bachelorette. Michael made Katie Thurston’s final four, which meant he was going to get to bring Katie to his hometown to meet his family. However, going into this very important week, the widowed father started having some second thoughts about whether or not he was ready to take things to the next level with Katie.
Michael started out hometown week in a good place following an important conversation with Katie during the July 19 episode, where she promised that she wanted to be part of his son, James’, life. “Last week, Katie answered all these questions that literally had been burning in my brain since the second I got here,” he said. “She lives in Washington, I love in Ohio. I’ve got a child. She doesn’t care. She wants to be part of that. I left there just on cloud nine, and for her to meet my parents…I’m so excited.”
Meanwhile, Katie was equally as excited after that conversation. “I feel so strongly about him that I want [his parents] approval,” she admitted. “He’s been a good husband, he’s a good father and that’s really all I’m looking for. I just picture parenting James together. By choosing Michael, I also become an instant mom, and that’s something that’s really exciting for me. He’s built something already and all he’s missing is me.”
Now, just three guys remain hoping to win Katie’s heart and be her final pick– Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes. With the Men Tell All taking up the remainder of the July 26 episode, we’ll have to wait and see what happens on hometowns next week (Aug. 2).