Michael Allio: 5 Things To Know About The Single Dad On ‘The Bachelorette’

Michael Allio will take center stage during the June 21 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ He could be a standout star of season 17! Here’s what you need to know.

Michael Allio will have his first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston during the June 21 episode of The Bachelorette. According to the episode’s description, Katie “flips head over heels for her one-on-one date” with Michael. He will also open up about why he decided to come to New Mexico looking for love.

So, who is Michael Allio? This 36-year-old Bachelorette contestant from Ohio is one to watch in season 17. From his son to his late wife to his business deals, here’s what you should know about Michael.

1. Michael is a single dad.

Michael has a 4-year-old son named James. Michael revealed that he had a son during the season 17 premiere of The Bachelorette. He also noted that he’s allowed to FaceTime with his son every day while he’s in New Mexico.

2. His wife died.

Michael was married to Laura Ritter-Allio. After meeting at Loyola University Chicago, they married in 2012. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Laura tragically died in 2019 after a 2-year battle with cancer. He frequently posts about his late wife. In 2020, he wrote a heartfelt post about her. “Came across this beauty earlier today,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his wife. “It brought me right back to the beach. What a treasure to have spent so much time with someone like her. I miss her every second of every day. It’s likely that you do too.”

3. Michael founded a non-profit.

Michael created The L4 Project in his late wife’s honor. The organization strives to “enhance existing programs or support new ones that help individuals and families navigate the physical, emotional, institutional and financial complexities that come with a cancer diagnosis so their focus can remain on recovery and living long, happy lives.”

4. He is also a business owner.

In addition to The L4 Project, Michael is the founder of Allstera, according to his LinkedIn. Allstera is a company that seeks to “deliver quality and affordable sanitation consumer products and personal protective equipment to individuals, companies and organizations of all size.”

5. He knows what he wants in his dream woman.

Michael described his dream woman as “compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended. A witty woman with a funny bone and a self-deprecating sense of humor is a huge turn-on for Michael, and he loves when a woman has strong convictions and stands up against ignorance.”