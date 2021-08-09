Katie Thurston Wows In Plunging Green Dress For ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Katie Thurston dazzles in a gorgeous green gown for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 finale. She sparkles in the sequined dress as she makes her final decision.

Katie Thurston will be giving out her final rose during The Bachelorette season 17 finale. She’ll be making a decision between Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. During the 3-hour finale event, Katie stuns in a plunging green dress.

The green gown features sparkling sequined embellishments and a thigh-high slit. She also wears gorgeous emerald earrings. Katie’s hair falls in loose waves, and she pairs her green dress with a beautiful red lip.

Co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be right by Katie’s side as she chooses between Blake and Justin. Kaitlyn rocks a golden yellow dress for the finale, while Tayshia looks fierce in a black and gray pantsuit.

After the finale, Katie will sit down on the After the Final Rose special to discuss her decision and face her final three men. She wows in a white mini dress for the special. Kaitlyn and Tayshia both sizzle in strapless mini dresses. Katie kept with the green trend for the season 17 finale. During the Men Tell All special, Katie also embraced the color green. She was a vision in a bright green dress.

Katie has dazzled in a number of incredible looks over the course of season 17. She kicked off her season in a sequined red gown. She’s also sparkled in a silver and nude gown, as well as a shimmery blazer dress.

During the After the Final Rose special, Katie will also come face-to-face with ex Greg Grippo. Greg was a frontrunner to win Katie’s heart, but he suddenly left the show during the August 2 episode. He began questioning his feelings after professing his love for Katie. “As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something,” he told Katie. Understandably, Katie was stunned and heartbroken. She even debated leaving the show altogether.