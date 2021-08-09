See Pics

Katie Thurston Wows In Plunging Green Dress For ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Katie Thurston
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1710” – It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in “After the Final Rose,” Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone? The season finale of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TAYSHIA ADAMS, KAITLYN BRISTOWE View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Katie Thurston dazzles in a gorgeous green gown for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 finale. She sparkles in the sequined dress as she makes her final decision.

Katie Thurston will be giving out her final rose during The Bachelorette season 17 finale. She’ll be making a decision between Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. During the 3-hour finale event, Katie stuns in a plunging green dress.

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston looks stunning in a plunging green gown on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale. (ABC)

The green gown features sparkling sequined embellishments and a thigh-high slit. She also wears gorgeous emerald earrings. Katie’s hair falls in loose waves, and she pairs her green dress with a beautiful red lip.

Co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be right by Katie’s side as she chooses between Blake and Justin. Kaitlyn rocks a golden yellow dress for the finale, while Tayshia looks fierce in a black and gray pantsuit.

Related Gallery

Katie Thurston's Hottest Looks On 'The Bachelorette': See Her Gorgeous Gowns & More

THE BACHELORETTE - After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new – and hard – challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change – to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jason’s connection make Katie question her own? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - "1707" - With hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico's own Georgia O'Keeffe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision on an all-new episode of "The Bachelorette," airing MONDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1703” – Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out. On the group date, former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories. Moved by their honesty, Katie courageously opens up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment. Later, Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons? An all-new “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON

After the finale, Katie will sit down on the After the Final Rose special to discuss her decision and face her final three men. She wows in a white mini dress for the special. Kaitlyn and Tayshia both sizzle in strapless mini dresses. Katie kept with the green trend for the season 17 finale. During the Men Tell All special, Katie also embraced the color green. She was a vision in a bright green dress.

Katie has dazzled in a number of incredible looks over the course of season 17. She kicked off her season in a sequined red gown. She’s also sparkled in a silver and nude gown, as well as a shimmery blazer dress.

Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston is making her final decision between Blake and Justin. (ABC)

During the After the Final Rose special, Katie will also come face-to-face with ex Greg Grippo. Greg was a frontrunner to win Katie’s heart, but he suddenly left the show during the August 2 episode. He began questioning his feelings after professing his love for Katie. “As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something,” he told Katie. Understandably, Katie was stunned and heartbroken. She even debated leaving the show altogether.