John Mulaney & Wife Anna Marie Tendler Divorcing After Nearly 7 Years Together

John Mulaney and his wife of almost seven years, artist Anna Marie Tendler, are ending their marriage. Learn more about the heartbreaking decision.

John Mulaney and his wife of almost seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, have made the decision to end their marriage, per Page Six. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer, 38, reportedly requested a divorce about three months ago. John previously sought out help for past struggles with addiction at the end of 2020. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both parties involved. A rep for John Mulaney confirmed the news to HollywoodLife.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for John told Page Six. Anna, an artist who works across textile, photography and other mediums also shared a statement to the outlet. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Back in December, John entered rehab for a 60-day time period in order to deal with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In the past, the comedian has openly reflected on his struggles with addiction during his Netflix comedy specials, including New In Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous. The Emmy winner has also discussed his relationship with Anna during his specials.

In the time leading up to the couple’s difficult announcement that their marriage was coming to an end, John announced a slate of time for his return to comedy. The comedian and writer will have a residency at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10-14, called “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” per Variety. The shows will be socially distant, per CDC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

John and Anna would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this July 2021. The couple had been together since the early 2010s, before tying the knot in 2014. John and Anna lived in New York City and shared a French bulldog named Petunia.