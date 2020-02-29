John Mulaney: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian Returning To Host ‘SNL’

Comedian John Mulaney was behind some of ‘SNL’s most iconic characters in recent years, and now he’s returning home to Studio 8H to host for the third time!

John Mulaney, 37, is no stranger to the Saturday Night Live fam! The comedian has hosted the long-running series twice before, and even held a coveted spot on the show’s writing team for six seasons. John returns to the stage at Studio 8H this week — along with musical guest David Byrne — and we are fully prepared for the laughs! Here’s 5 things to know about John before tonight’s episode of SNL.

1. He’s from Chicago. John was born in the Windy City on August 26, 1982 to Ellen, who worked as a professor at the prestigious Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and Chip Mulaney, Jr., a lawyer. After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep, he attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. A proud 2004 grad, John has stayed connected with the school and even participated in a fundraiser for their improv society in 2019.

2. He’s an Emmy winner. John was a member of the Saturday Night Live writing team for many years, which also earned him several Emmy Awards! He took home a trophy for his work on Justin Timberlake‘s hilarious opening monologue in 2011, and has also been honored with a slew of nominations. John also took home an Emmy for his special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City in 2018.

3. He’s a successful comic. In addition to being an Emmy nominated writer, he’s developed a following as a stand-up comedian! John has appeared in two specials for Comedy Central — where he once worked as an assistant — back in 2009 and 2012. He also made waves on Netflix with The Comeback Kid in 2015, which is largely regarded as one of his most successful projects. More recently, John hit the road with Pete Davidson — also a close friend of his — for a tour called “Sundays with Pete & John.”

4. He had his own show. In addition to his lengthy run on SNL and other projects, John was the brainchild behind his very own sitcom Mulaney. The series debuted on Fox back in 2014, and starred fellow comedians Martin Short, Nasim Pedrad and Fortune Feimster. Unfortunately, the series ran for just a season and was cancelled after 13 episodes — but John has no hard feelings about it. “I think it was a really funny show. And I think it had tons of funny jokes,” he said of Mulaney in a 2018 interview. “That’s not disagreeing with anyone who didn’t like it, but I think at the time I didn’t want to admit, ‘I thought it was good, guys. I wouldn’t have put it out there if I didn’t.”

5. He’s married. John tied the knot with his longtime love Annamarie Tendler, 34, on July 5, 2014! Annamarie — who is a Connecticut native and works as a makeup artist and lampshade artisan — met while vacationing with mutual friends in Martha’s Vineyard. Friends Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, and Nick Kroll made the star-studded guest list and the bride and groom both celebrated with sweet social media posts! “July 5, 2014. On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again,” John captioned an adorable photo of the couple at the time.