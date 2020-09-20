Emmy Winners 2020: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Catherine O’Hara & More — Updating Live
The best of the best of television were honored during the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. This year’s ceremony was virtual, but the excitement was at an all-time high as your favorite TV stars took home Emmys.
The 2020 Emmy Awards took place on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the virtual show. This year’s Emmys was unlike any other, with the celebs taking part from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the stars weren’t able to walk the red carpet, the night was still very exciting as the best television performances of the year were celebrated.
Going into the 2020 Emmys, Watchmen led with a whopping 26 nominations, more than any other series. Netflix earned a record 160 nominations. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wasn’t far behind Watchmen with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession both got 18 nominations. Jennifer Aniston, who is also an Emmy nominee, was on hand at the Staples Center with her close pal Jimmy to present the very first award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Despite the unconventional situation, Jennifer and Jimmy had a lot of fun — while social distancing, of course.
So, who won the Emmy Awards this year? See the list of Emmy winners below. The winners are in BOLD!
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Michael Schur, “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place
Tony McNamara, “The Great,” The Great
Daniel Levy, “Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek
David West Read, “The Presidential Suite,” Schitt’s Creek
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “Collaboration,” What We Do In The Shadows
Paul Simms, “Ghosts,” What We Do In The Shadows
Stefani Robinson, “On The Run,” What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
This marks Catherine’s first-ever Primetime Emmy win. This was also her very first year being nominated. Keep coming back as more winners are announced. HollywoodLife will keep updating the winners from throughout the night.