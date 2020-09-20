Emmy Winners 2020: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Catherine O’Hara & More — Updating Live

The best of the best of television were honored during the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. This year’s ceremony was virtual, but the excitement was at an all-time high as your favorite TV stars took home Emmys.

The 2020 Emmy Awards took place on Sept. 20 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the virtual show. This year’s Emmys was unlike any other, with the celebs taking part from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the stars weren’t able to walk the red carpet, the night was still very exciting as the best television performances of the year were celebrated.

Going into the 2020 Emmys, Watchmen led with a whopping 26 nominations, more than any other series. Netflix earned a record 160 nominations. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wasn’t far behind Watchmen with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession both got 18 nominations. Jennifer Aniston, who is also an Emmy nominee, was on hand at the Staples Center with her close pal Jimmy to present the very first award: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Despite the unconventional situation, Jennifer and Jimmy had a lot of fun — while social distancing, of course.

So, who won the Emmy Awards this year? See the list of Emmy winners below. The winners are in BOLD!

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place

Tony McNamara, “The Great,” The Great

Daniel Levy, “Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek

David West Read, “The Presidential Suite,” Schitt’s Creek

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “Collaboration,” What We Do In The Shadows

Paul Simms, “Ghosts,” What We Do In The Shadows

Stefani Robinson, “On The Run,” What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

This marks Catherine's first-ever Primetime Emmy win. This was also her very first year being nominated.