Emmy Nominations 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees
The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced live on July 28. The best of TV’s best scored nods for their incredible performances over the past year.
The show must go on! The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 20, 2020, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. Before the ceremony happens, the nominations have to be revealed. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy nominations were hosted virtually by Leslie Jones, along with presenters Josh Gad, Laverne Cox, and Tatiana Maslany.
The past year has featured some of the best television performances — ever. Reese Witherspoon pulled triple duty with Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere. Regina King stunned with her incredible performance in Watchmen. Succession took over as one of the best dramas right now, and Schitt’s Creek solidified itself as one of the greatest comedies of all-time with its final season. See the full list of nominees below (we’re updating LIVE):
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Don Cheadle
Ted Danson
Michael Douglas
Eugene Levy
Ramy Youssef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Linda Cardellini
Catherine O’Hara
Issa Rae
Tracee Ellis Ross
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Steve Carell
Brian Cox
Billy Porter
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Laura Linney
Sandra Oh
Zendaya
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons
Hugh Jackman
Paul Mescal
Jeremy Pope
Mark Ruffalo
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett
Shira Haas
Regina King
Octavia Spencer
Kerry Washington
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadow
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
As for how the ceremony is going to go down, details haven’t been revealed just yet. Given the global health crisis and social distancing, the 2020 Emmys will likely be unlike any Emmys we’ve seen before. Whether the show is in-person or virtual, it’s going to be a night to remember no matter what.