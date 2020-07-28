Emmy Nominations 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced live on July 28. The best of TV’s best scored nods for their incredible performances over the past year.

The show must go on! The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 20, 2020, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. Before the ceremony happens, the nominations have to be revealed. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy nominations were hosted virtually by Leslie Jones, along with presenters Josh Gad, Laverne Cox, and Tatiana Maslany.

The past year has featured some of the best television performances — ever. Reese Witherspoon pulled triple duty with Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere. Regina King stunned with her incredible performance in Watchmen. Succession took over as one of the best dramas right now, and Schitt’s Creek solidified itself as one of the greatest comedies of all-time with its final season. See the full list of nominees below (we’re updating LIVE):

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Don Cheadle

Ted Danson

Michael Douglas

Eugene Levy

Ramy Youssef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Linda Cardellini

Catherine O’Hara

Issa Rae

Tracee Ellis Ross

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Carell

Brian Cox

Billy Porter

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Laura Linney

Sandra Oh

Zendaya

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons

Hugh Jackman

Paul Mescal

Jeremy Pope

Mark Ruffalo



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett

Shira Haas

Regina King

Octavia Spencer

Kerry Washington



Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadow

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

As for how the ceremony is going to go down, details haven’t been revealed just yet. Given the global health crisis and social distancing, the 2020 Emmys will likely be unlike any Emmys we’ve seen before. Whether the show is in-person or virtual, it’s going to be a night to remember no matter what.