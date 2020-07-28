8 Stars With Their Adorable Newborn Babies Who Were Born In Quarantine: Ciara & More

So many celebrity babies were welcomed into the world during quarantine in 2020! Take a look at the sweet pictures from famous celebs featuring the new members of their family!



2020 has been a major year for a lot of reasons, not least of which is the number of new celebrity babies who were born while in quarantine! So many sweet little ones were welcomed into the world during a very uncertain time. As such, we felt it only right to look back at some of the amazing parents with their newborn babies!

Like any doting parent, a number of celebs immediately took to social media to announce the arrival of their bundles of joy! A number of the images they posted on Instagram came directly from the hospital beds of these celebs — but a few were captured in the intimate moments just days after they were welcomed. Take a look below at a few of the celebs with their babies, who were welcomed into the world during quarantine!

Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together, son Win, on July 23. The day following their little one’s birth, both parents took to social media to share a video of Ciara singing “Happy Birthday” to her newborn son. The same day, Russell posted the parents’ first photo with Win, featuring mom and dad beaming with pride at the camera — how sweet!

America Ferrera

America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed baby no. 2 on May 4! Their daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, “arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” America captioned a post she shared to her Instagram. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Nothing is sweeter than those first few days at home with a newborn baby. Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomed his and husband Justin Mikita‘s firstborn on July 7, and Jesse documented on Instagram a precious moment when he and Justin finally took their son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, home. “Currently working on my new album,” Jesse captioned a video of himself singing a silly song to his little boy.

Nao

British singer and songwriter Nao was over the moon to welcome her precious baby girl at the end of April! In one of her very first posts to Instagram since her daughter’s birth, Nao shared her hope that “by the time your feet touch the ground it’ll be a better place for you, that you will not be judged by the color of your skin, that you’ll not be held back by your gender, that you’ll take your rightful seat at the table equal to others.” What a beautiful and powerful message!

Jasmin Renna

Jasmin Renna, the wife of The Sandlot alum Patrick Renna, welcomed their son, Liam James Renna, on June 6! The new addition makes the Rennas a family of four, and Jasmin couldn’t have been prouder! She also couldn’t thank the “two nurses and my doctor enough,” for helping her during the birth. “They were so great and I appreciate them so much.” Shout out to the healthcare workers!

Jenna Cooper

Bachelor Nation alum Jenna Cooper fell absolutely in love with her little girl, Presley Belle Hudson, after her birth at the end of May! Jenna has even created a whole Instagram page devoted to her little girl, whom she shares with partner Karl Hudson. Too cute!

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi

After so much time trying to get pregnant on her own, Glonesa “GG” Gharachedaghi welcomed her son, Elijah, into the world on April 27! “Welcome to the world little Elijah,” she captioned her first Instagram post with her precious baby boy.

Carson Daly

Carson Daly and his stunning wife Siri Pinter welcomed their daughter — Goldie Patricia Daly — on March 26! The new addition to their family makes the Daly clan a family of six, along with their kids Jackson James, 11, Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5. The family was “beyond thrilled” to welcome their little one!