8 Stars With Their Adorable Newborn Babies Who Were Born In Quarantine: Ciara & More
So many celebrity babies were welcomed into the world during quarantine in 2020! Take a look at the sweet pictures from famous celebs featuring the new members of their family!
2020 has been a major year for a lot of reasons, not least of which is the number of new celebrity babies who were born while in quarantine! So many sweet little ones were welcomed into the world during a very uncertain time. As such, we felt it only right to look back at some of the amazing parents with their newborn babies!
Like any doting parent, a number of celebs immediately took to social media to announce the arrival of their bundles of joy! A number of the images they posted on Instagram came directly from the hospital beds of these celebs — but a few were captured in the intimate moments just days after they were welcomed. Take a look below at a few of the celebs with their babies, who were welcomed into the world during quarantine!
Ciara
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on
Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together, son Win, on July 23. The day following their little one’s birth, both parents took to social media to share a video of Ciara singing “Happy Birthday” to her newborn son. The same day, Russell posted the parents’ first photo with Win, featuring mom and dad beaming with pride at the camera — how sweet!
America Ferrera
View this post on Instagram
🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫 Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay
A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on
America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed baby no. 2 on May 4! Their daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, “arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” America captioned a post she shared to her Instagram. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
View this post on Instagram
currently working on my new album 💩 👶🏻
A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on
Nothing is sweeter than those first few days at home with a newborn baby. Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomed his and husband Justin Mikita‘s firstborn on July 7, and Jesse documented on Instagram a precious moment when he and Justin finally took their son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, home. “Currently working on my new album,” Jesse captioned a video of himself singing a silly song to his little boy.
Nao
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to Planet Earth baby girl 💛 You’ve been here for 40 days and 40 nights. I gave birth to you in the middle of a pandemic and the soil you’ve landed on has been steeped in protest. I hope that by the time your feet touch the ground it’ll be a better place for you, that you will not be judged by the colour of your skin, that you’ll not be held back by your gender, that you’ll take your rightful seat at the table equal to others. You are of mixed heritage, you come from a line of formidable black woman, your experience on this earth will be different to mine and yet similar. You chose me as your mother and I’ll do all I can to leave every door I walk through open a little wider for you and all other women/girls of colour across the world. When your Grandad named you he proclaimed “No mutha fucker will ever stand in your way.” You were made for these times. Welcome to Planet Earth baby girl!
A post shared by Nao (@this_nao) on
British singer and songwriter Nao was over the moon to welcome her precious baby girl at the end of April! In one of her very first posts to Instagram since her daughter’s birth, Nao shared her hope that “by the time your feet touch the ground it’ll be a better place for you, that you will not be judged by the color of your skin, that you’ll not be held back by your gender, that you’ll take your rightful seat at the table equal to others.” What a beautiful and powerful message!
Jasmin Renna
View this post on Instagram
And then there were four! Meet Liam James Renna. He’s so sweet and bright. June 6th, 2020 at 2:57pm. 7lbs. 14oz. I can’t thank the two nurses and my doctor enough. They were so great and I appreciate them so much. Thank you for helping me bring my second nugget into this world. More pics coming soon of course but first… sushi, sleep and feeding this hungry little guy.
A post shared by Jasmin Renna (@jasrenna) on
Jasmin Renna, the wife of The Sandlot alum Patrick Renna, welcomed their son, Liam James Renna, on June 6! The new addition makes the Rennas a family of four, and Jasmin couldn’t have been prouder! She also couldn’t thank the “two nurses and my doctor enough,” for helping her during the birth. “They were so great and I appreciate them so much.” Shout out to the healthcare workers!
Jenna Cooper
View this post on Instagram
Presley says Sundays are for SNOOzing😴💕I’ve said it before, but thank you so much for all of your best baby product suggestions:) The SNOO is one of my absolute favorites! I was so excited when @happiest_baby sent it to me as a gift, and I have really appreciated the extra sleep it has given me. If you haven’t heard about it, SNOO is the world’s first smart sleeper that boosts a baby’s sleep by imitating the rhythmic sensations babies enjoy while in the womb. It uses motion and sound to calm the baby, just like a parent would. And it is completely safe! I’ve been answering your messages about it, and happy to let you know more😊 • #SNOOnation #happiestbaby #snoo #momlife #PresleyBelle #postpartumjourney • Dress is: @shopreddress, link in bio for outfit details✨ Bracelets: @baublebar
A post shared by 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 (@jennacooperfit) on
Bachelor Nation alum Jenna Cooper fell absolutely in love with her little girl, Presley Belle Hudson, after her birth at the end of May! Jenna has even created a whole Instagram page devoted to her little girl, whom she shares with partner Karl Hudson. Too cute!
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi
View this post on Instagram
WELCOME TO THE WORLD ELIJAH!!! ❤4/27/20❤
A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on
After so much time trying to get pregnant on her own, Glonesa “GG” Gharachedaghi welcomed her son, Elijah, into the world on April 27! “Welcome to the world little Elijah,” she captioned her first Instagram post with her precious baby boy.
Carson Daly
View this post on Instagram
Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great. The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.
A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on
Carson Daly and his stunning wife Siri Pinter welcomed their daughter — Goldie Patricia Daly — on March 26! The new addition to their family makes the Daly clan a family of six, along with their kids Jackson James, 11, Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5. The family was “beyond thrilled” to welcome their little one!