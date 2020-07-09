Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes 1st Child, Beckett With Husband Justin Mikita: We’re ‘Overjoyed’

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita 'Girl from the North Country' Broadway play opening night, Arrivals, Belasco Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Mar 2020
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Justin Mikita, left, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Halll in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2019. The annual awards honor excellence in Broadway theatre. 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Editor

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a dad! The ‘Modern Family’ actor and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child together, a rep for the actor confirms to HollywoodLife!

Family of 3! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are basking in baby bliss after the birth of their first child. A representative for the Modern Family actor confirmed the birth to HollywoodLife on July 9. “Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” Jesse’s rep told People on Thursday. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.” The couple did not reveal the sex of their baby.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita holding hands on the red carpet. (Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Jesse, 44, announced that he and Justin, 34, a lawyer, were expecting during an appearance on The Late Late Show in January. “This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he told host James Corden and fellow guest, Charlie Hunnam at the time.

In February, Jesse and Justin celebrated their then-unborn child with a poolside baby shower that featured a performance by the Aquawillies — a male group of synchronized swimmers. The actor’s Modern Family co-stars, Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara were on hand to celebrate, along with RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, hairstylist to the stars Jen Atkin and Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who (real name: Jessica Anne Newham).

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. (Photo credit: TAYLOR JEWELL/INVISION/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK)

The new parents have a lot to celebrate, as this month marks their seventh wedding anniversary. Jesse and Justin said “I do” in July 2013 in front of playwright Tony Kushner, who officiated the downtown New York City ceremony. After two years together, they became engaged in 2012 during a romantic vacation to Mexico. Congratulations to the happy couple!