Carson Daly & Wife Siri Welcome Beautiful Baby Girl Goldie Patricia — See 1st Pic

Congratulations! Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, welcomed their fourth child into the world on March 26, and they were so ecstatic to share the thrilling news with their fans on Instagram.

And baby makes six! Carson Daly, 46, and Siri Pinter, 39, are now the proud parents of four children! The couple welcomed their fourth child on March 26 and they were so excited about it that they took to Instagram to share the news with their loving fans. Alongside a photo of the couple wearing masks in the hospital, and holding their newborn baby girl, Carson wrote, “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

He continued, “The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

The new bundle of joy marks the fourth child for the couple, who share three children together — Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5. Prior to ushering in their latest addition to the family, Carson took to Today to share that they were, in fact, expecting. “We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” Carson said to the Today cohosts during the show’s third hour on Sept. 20. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

Carson is best known for his hosting roles on the aforementioned Today show (since 2013) and NBC’s The Voice (since 2011). Following his Today announcement, Carson also took to Instagram to share the thrilling news that the couple was expecting, writing in the caption, “Thrilled our family is growing. God’s blessings in our lives truly amazes us. Thank you for the kind thoughts & well wishes.” Congratulations to the happy family!