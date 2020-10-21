Family of three! In a rare outing since welcoming their baby girl, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed on a walk with their newborn on Oct. 20.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas did some bonding time with their newborn daughter, Willa, while strolling around their neighborhood on Oct. 20. The proud parents dressed down for the outing, as they walked side-by-side. Sophie pushed Willa in a stroller while wearing shorts and an oversized sweatshirt. She went makeup-free for the casual walk.

Both Sophie and Joe also followed coronavirus protective protocols by wearing face masks. They were joined by a woman, who appeared to be a nurse, as she was dressed in scrubs, on their outing. The couple has yet to reveal a photo of their baby girl, and they purposely kept the stroller covered up as they walked her down the street.

In addition to keeping their lives with Willa private, Sophie and Joe have not even discussed parenthood publicly yet. Throughout Sophie’s pregnancy, they also kept tight-lipped. Although there was nothing Sophie could do to hide her baby bump from the public, the couple never commented on the baby news themselves. However, the Game of Thrones star did share some never-before-seen pics from her pregnancy at the end of September, two months after she actually gave birth.

Sophie and Joe have also managed to keep a low profile since their little one was born at the end of July. In fact, they weren’t even photographed out publicly until the beginning of September, when paparazzi caught them on another casual stroll, sans Willa. However, Joe has been active on social media in recent weeks, and proved that Sophie’s totally a “cool mom” by sharing a video of her impersonating Kylie Jenner on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Sophie and Joe celebrated the three-year anniversary of their engagement. They went on to tie the knot on May 1, 2019 in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony after that year’s Billboard Music Awards. However, they were able to celebrate with family and friends the following month with a lavish wedding in France, as well. Now, just over a year later, they have even more to look forward to as they embrace their lives as new parents!