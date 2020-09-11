Sophie Turner Goes Makeup-Free For Rare Post-Baby Appearance In Joe Jonas’ New TikTok

She may still be recovering from giving birth to her daughter, but Sophie Turner still has time to pop up on her husband’s TikTok, and she did so without a bit of makeup on her face.

A makeup-free Sophie Turner popped up in the TikTok that Joe Jonas posted on Sept. 10. In the short clip, the 31-year-old DNCE singer sits on the couch next to Sophie, 24, while Omega’s “Pegao” plays. Joe begins to groove along to the beat, totally picking up on Omega’s vibe. He turns to his wife, and suddenly, Game of Thrones star is bobbing her head to the track. And – that was it. In terms of TikToks, it’s not the most dynamic one out there, but considering it came about seven weeks after she gave birth to their daughter, Willa, it’s still kind of a big deal.

Since welcoming Willa on Jul. 22, Sophie has maintained a low-profile. She has only been seen out in public once. She and Joe went for a walk on Sept. 4, strolling hand in hand around their neighborhood in Los Angeles. Sophie looked like she had lost a considerable amount of baby weight as she rocked a striped top, white pants, and a black facemask. Joe, sporting the blonde makeover seen in his TikTok, went with an oversized hoodie and shorts combo.

Before that, the first real look at Sophie, post-baby, came via Joe’s Instagram Story around the first week of August. Joe and Sophie sat on the couch and took a photo while using the “Vogue Challenge” IG filter. They both struck a pose, with Sophie covering her face with her hand. “WEAR A MASK. THAT’S THE TEA,” Joe captioned the pic.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple said in a statement, issued on Jul. 27, five days after the couple gave birth to their bundle of joy. The couple — who were married in May 2019 after the Billboard Awards (and again, in an official ceremony, in June 2019) — never officially confirmed the pregnancy reports that began popping up at the start of the year, but when Sophie went for a stroll in May, she couldn’t deny it any longer. With her bump in full view, it was clear that she and Joe had started a family. A few months later, they were proud parents of a beautiful girl.

Since giving birth, Sophie and Joe have been “super cautious” when it comes to their child’s health, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and the couple isn’t taking any chances. “Joe “can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl,” says the insider, “but, right now, they aren’t having friends over…they’re being extra careful and protective about having friends over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature.” For now, the insider says that it’s “strictly family” when it comes to Willa.