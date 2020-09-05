Sophie Turner Stuns In 1st Photos Since Giving Birth To Daughter Willia, 1 Month, Along With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was spotted on her first post-baby outing with husband Joe Jonas over a month after they entered the world of parenthood!

New parents Joe Jonas, 31, and Sophie Turner, 24, did their best to remain incognito while been seen out and about with one another on Thursday, September 4. It was the first time they were photographed together (SEE PICS HERE) since she gave birth to their daughter Willa on July 22. The former Game of Thrones star looked absolutely ravishing in a striped top which she rocked with a pair of white jeans and sneakers. Her long blonde hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders while she covered up her mug with a black face mask and chic glasses.

Her rockstar husband Joe, meanwhile, kept it casually cute in an oversized black sweatshirt, shorts, and sneakers. It was a romantic outing for them as they held hands during their sunny day amid their world completely changing over the past month. They have remained very quiet on social media about their new daughter although both of them have talked about other things, notably Sophie gushing about her “baby daddy” on his 31st birthday.

News broke about her giving birth days after it actually happened on July 27. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” their reps confirmed to HollywoodLife in a statement. Nick Jonas is the lone JoBro to not become a dad yet (eldest brother Kevin Jonas has 2 children with wife Danielle) although he & Priyanka Chopra have been married for a while now so stay tuned?

“Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl. But right now they aren’t having friends over because they want to be super cautious,” a source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY about how they are being careful with Willa in the COVID world we are living in.

“They’ve been texting everyone pictures and doing lots of video chats but they’re just being extra careful and protective about having friends come over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature,” the insider continued before adding, “For now it’s strictly family.”