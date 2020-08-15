Sophie Turner Wishes ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas A Happy 31st Birthday After Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Sophie Turner took to Instagram to give a shout-out to her husband Joe Jonas on his 31st birthday, just three weeks after she gave birth to their daughter Willa.

Sophie Turner, 24, proudly declared her husband Joe Jonas her “baby daddy” in public for the first time in a new birthday message she posted for him. The doting wife, who gave birth to their first child, Willa, on July 22, shared a cute black and white pic of the two of them to Instagram on Aug. 15, the singer’s 31st birthday, and captioned it with some cute eye-catching words. “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️,” the caption read.

Sophie’s followers left numerous comments on her loving post and many of them were excited about that she opened up about having a baby for the first time. “BABY DADYYYYYYY 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😔🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” one follower wrote while another called the message “couple goals.” Others left her red heart emojis and one even asked her to show fans the baby.

Sophie and Joe have been very private about becoming parents ever since Sophie became pregnant, so the blonde beauty’s latest message to Joe is a big deal. Although the new mom and dad confirmed the arrival of their child through their reps on July 27, they have yet to publicly speak about the big change and/or share pics of the bundle of joy. We’re not sure if they plan on having the baby girl make her debut on their social media pages anytime soon, but we’re sure many fans are anticipating the possibility!

In the months during Sophie’s pregnancy, she and Joe would often go on walks and she’d show off her baby bump under comfortable clothing. Whether it was a cute loose pink dress or a pair of denim overalls, she knew how to rock all kinds of maternity looks and it was always fun to see! When they weren’t staying in quarantine with each other, they were both making sure to get some fresh air and definitely didn’t try to hide the fact that they would soon welcome a new addition to their family.

We look forward to seeing if Sophie and her daughter will match their clothing in the future. We’re sure the precious little girl will learn how to be stylish pretty quickly since she has such a fashionista for a mom and to see some incredible mother-daughter ensembles would be truly awesome!