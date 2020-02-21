Happy 24th Birthday, Sophie Turner: See Her Hottest Couple Moments With Husband Joe Jonas

It’s Sophie Turner’s 24th birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back on some of her sweetest moments with her husband, Joe Jonas.

There’s no denying that Sophie Tuner and Joe Jonas are practically relationship goals! The couple, who have been together since roughly 2016 and married in 2019, have given their fans a slew of adorable moments over the years, and on Sophie’s 24th birthday, we’re looking back at some of our favorites! The Game of Thrones alum and Jonas Brothers singer, 30, have never shied away from showing onlookers just how much they adore one another. Whether they’re gracing Hollywood’s most exclusive red carpet, or just out and about enjoying a casual day, these two love to show off their love!

Sophie was just 20 years old when she and Joe first got together in 2016, but their relationship got serious very fast. Just a year and a half into the romance, the two got engaged in Oct. 2017, and confirmed the news on Instagram. However, they did not rush their wedding plans, and took their time planning their official big day. In the days leading up to their June 2019 wedding, they spent some time vacationing in France, and there were tons of photos of them looking so in love while strolling the streets, taking boat rides, and more.

Prior to their nuptials, though, Sophie and Joe made the time to fit in a thrilling hockey game! On March 19, the pair were spotted getting cozy with one another during the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers hockey game in New York City. The duo were captured canoodling and even shared a kiss on the jumbotron! But in one of their sweeter moments, Sophie curled up into Joe’s shoulder and wrapped her hands around his arm. In the loving moment, Joe gave his wife-to-be a smooch on her forehead as they continued to watch the game!

Of course, these two also love to joke around with one another. While attending the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, Sophie and Joe began heckling friends on the red carpet! The duo was dressed so fashionably and looked like they had a blast throughout the evening. Their red carpet shenanigans, however, showed fans just how much fun these two have when they are together!

Whether it be holding hands, kissing on the Jumbotron at hockey games, or just looking too cute in red carpet pics, Joe and Sophie always look so adorable together. Click through the gallery above to check out their cutest photos of all-time!