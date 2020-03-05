Sophie Turner’s Blue Dress Clings To Her Stomach In New Pics Amid Pregnancy Reports

Another day, another baggy outfit for Sophie Turner. She wore a loose-fitting blue dress while hitting up a juice bar amid continuing pregnancy reports.

Sophie Turner is continuing to hide her possibly pregnant belly though baggy outfits. The 24-year-old actress and husband Joe Jonas, 30, walked to a juice bar in Los Feliz, CA on March 4, and Sophie chose a loose blue mini-dress with ruffles around the collar and sleeves for their outing. The flowing fabric hid any good look at a growing baby bump, as reports first surfaced in mid-February that the couple is expecting their first child. However she did show off her long, toned bare legs with the short dress, which she paired with black lace-up combat style boots.

The Game of Thrones star used to favor skinny jeans and tighter tops, but ever since the baby rumors started, her wardrobe has changed dramatically. She’s literally been photographed out and about in L.A. nearly every day and each outfit has covered her mid-section. On Feb. 27, Sophie donned a loose, baby-doll dress that completely hid her belly. She even used a white purse to cover her belly area. The following day, the actress and her hubby went on a smoothie run, and Sophie donned loose-fitting denim overalls that completely hid her body.

Sophie and Joe made things all the more curious for fans when they were photographed shopping at a children’s store in Studio City on March 2. They were seen going through a rack of what appeared to be boys costumes. Sophie wore a baggy white New York Giants sweatshirt along with loose blue track pants for the shopping outing.

If Sophie is pregnant, her belly is just going to keep getting bigger so at some point she and Joe will have to share the good news. Many celebs choose to wait until they’re out of their first trimester before announcing a pregnancy, so it wouldn’t be out of the norm if she’s not too far along. Meanwhile, she’s a daily paparazzi target for photogs hoping to get even the slightest glimpse of what could be a baby bump. And props to Sophie for putting up with it!