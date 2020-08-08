Joe Jonas Posts 1st Photo Since Sophie Turner Gives Birth As They Urge Fans To ‘Wear Masks’

It’s great to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s faces again! For the first time since becoming parents, the couple posed for a cute photo on Joe’s Instagram Story.

Parenting looks good on Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24! The new parents revealed their faces for the first time on social media since welcoming their baby girl, Willa, on July 22. For their comeback photo, the first-time parents used the “Vogue Challenge” filter available on Instagram Stories and posed for their mock magazine cover.

Both Sophie and Joe appeared sleepy — and understandably so — as they gave straight-faced expressions for the camera. They did have an important PSA to share with their fans, though. “WEAR A MASK…THATS THE TEA,” Joe wrote for his pretend magazine headline, which he shared on his Instagram Story on Aug. 7.

As you can infer from that heading, Joe and Sophie are not taking this pandemic lightly. “Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl. But right now they aren’t having friends over because they want to be super cautious,” a friend of Joe and Sophie’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of July.

Instead, Joe and Sophie are “texting everyone pictures and doing lots of video chats,” our insider added. “They’re just being extra careful and protective about having friends come over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature. For now it’s strictly family,” the source further explained.

Sadly, this doesn’t mean Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 27 — who has Type I Diabetes — has visited his niece. The singer and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, are under strict quarantine. “Nick and Joe are best friends, and [Nick] never imagined he wouldn’t be able to be there for the birth of Joe’s first child,” a source close to Nick also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. However, Joe is still “FaceTiming Nick and sending him photos to keep him updated,” our source assured.

While this is the first social media photo we’ve seen of Joe and Sophie since the baby’s arrival, Joe has been busy on Instagram since becoming a dad! He reminded his 13.1 million Instagram followers to register to vote on July 26, and shared a Red Cross link for fans to help the victims of the Beirut explosion in Lebanon on Aug. 5. We love a woke dad!