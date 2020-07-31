Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Being ‘Super Cautious’ & Only Allowing Family Near Baby Amid Quarantine

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are first time parents so it’s no wonder they are being extra careful about who they’re allowing to visit their newborn amid the COVID outbreak.

Sophie Turner, 24, and her husband Joe Jonas, 30, welcomed their first child together on July 22. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new parents are understandably being “super cautious” about who they’re letting around their bundle of joy. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few pals close to the A-listers and learned who the Game of Thrones star and the “What A Man Gotta Do” crooner are allowing visit their precious newborn.

“Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl. But right now they aren’t having friends over because they want to be super cautious,” one friend explained. “They’ve been texting everyone pictures and doing lots of video chats but they’re just being extra careful and protective about having friends come over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature. For now it’s strictly family.”

While the happy couple are being surrounded by their loved ones, there are two family members who are quarantined — Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 27, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 38. Due to Nick’s Type I Diabetes, another insider revealed, “Nick and Joe are best friends, and [Nick] never imagined he wouldn’t be able to be there for the birth of Joe’s first child. Of course, Nick feels blessed to have shelter and food, and his health, but it would have been nice to be able to be there to hold his niece so it’s definitely not ideal. “But Joe has been FaceTiming Nick and sending him photos to keep him updated so they’re making the best of the situation. It’s all for the best and Nick has a lifetime to make memories with his niece when the time is right.”

As we previously reported, one of Sophie’s biggest supporters has been her sister-in-law, Priyanka, who had been “checking in” constantly, throughout her pregnancy. “Priyanka is so sweet and has been checking on Sophie in any way she can despite being quarantined with Nick,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. “Of course she misses spending time with Sophie and wishes she could be there to be more hands on during her pregnancy. But Nick’s health has to come first and the whole family has been so supportive. Priyanka has been FaceTiming with Sophie to stay updated on how she’s feeling, and how she’s preparing for the baby. And once it’s safe and the time is right, she can’t wait to be reunite with them and see their baby once it’s born.”