Priyanka Chopra Facetiming Pregnant Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner To Help Her ‘Prepare’ For The Baby

Priyanka Chopra has been doing her best to support sister-in-law Sophie Turner as she preps for the birth of her first baby with hubby Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner, 24, and her husband Joe Jonas, 30, will soon welcome their first child and they’re getting lots of support from friends and family. One of Sophie’s biggest supporters has been her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who has been “checking in” constantly, a source close to Nick Jonas‘ wife tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Priyanka is so sweet and has been checking on Sophie in any way she can despite being quarantined with Nick,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Of course she misses spending time with Sophie and wishes she could be there to be more hands on during her pregnancy. But Nick’s health has to come first and the whole family has been so supportive. Priyanka has been FaceTiming with Sophie to stay updated on how she’s feeling, and how she’s preparing for the baby. And once it’s safe and the time is right, she can’t wait to be reunite with them and see their baby once it’s born.”

Although Sophie and Joe haven’t shared the exact date their baby is due, a source close to the Jonas’ family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are getting close to the big day. “Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment and the whole Jonas family is rallying around to support her and Joe. Joe’s parents are in L.A. now so that they can be here when the baby’s born. It will only be Joe that gets to go with her to the hospital because those are the current [COVID-19] rules but they are in Los Angeles and will stay until after the baby is born.”

Sophie and Joe have been quarantining at their LA home since the coronavirus pandemic caused stay-at-home orders to be put in place, where they’ve been keeping busy walking their pups, cooking, and going on ice cream dates.

As HollywoodLife previously reported Joe has been doing whatever he can to make sure Sophie is taken care of during her pregnancy. “Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He always spoils her, but now that she’s pregnant, he’s even more doting. He cooks for her, he gives her foot rubs and back rubs all the time. And he lets her control the remote and watches all her favorite shows with her. She knows he’s going to be the most amazing dad, just because of how well he takes care of her.”

Joe and Sophie’s baby news broke in January, with Just Jared reporting that the couple was keeping things “very hush-hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them.” The COVID-19 outbreak has allowed them to enjoy this pregnancy away from the public eye, and it’s also allowed Joe to shower his wife with affection. “They love that they are together and not working and can be together for the whole day,” an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in March. “They love that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything very positively. It is as fun as it can be for them right now, they aren’t pulling their hair out just yet.”