Nick Jonas Admits Living With Type 1 Diabetes Can Be ‘Lonely & Isolating’

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 14 years ago, and has struggled with his health for years behind-the-scenes.

Nick Jonas, 27, is speaking out about living as a diabetic. “14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” Nick captioned a selfie on his Instagram account on Friday, Nov. 1. “This experience has shaped how I approach my health – working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs. You can’t always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating,” he continued.

Nick was diagnosed with the condition in 2005, the same year he formed the Jonas Brothers along with his older siblings Kevin, 31, and Joe, 30. Type 1 diabetes is a condition that occurs when the human body doesn’t produce enough insulin, which is key to regulating sugar levels, metabolism and much more. The disease is common in children and teens who were born with the condition, including Nick who was diagnosed at just 13. The condition varies drastically from Type 2 diabetes which is largely influenced by lifestyle factors, such as diet and lack of exercise.

The “Sucker” singer was inspired to co-found a not-for-profit organization aimed at changing what it means to live with a chronic illness. “That’s why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes,” Nick added to his post. “November is Diabetes Awareness Month – join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted. I’m so grateful to my fans for your support and kindness!”

Nick has openly talked about his condition in interviews and on social media, revealing that he was barely 100 pounds at the time of his diagnosis. “13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis,” Nick wrote on his Instagram account in Nov. 2018. “Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.”