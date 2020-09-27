Sophie Turner Shares Never Before Seen Au Naturel Baby Bump Photos Of Her In A Bikini — See Pics

So gorgeous! Sophie Turner posted her own baby bump photos for the 1st time on Instagram, 2 months after giving birth to daughter Stella.

Sophie Turner, 24, took to Instagram to share a series of baby bump photos! The posts — shared on Sunday, Sept. 27 — come two months after she gave birth to her daughter Stella with Joe Jonas, 31. The Game of Thrones alum stunned in the first snap, which showed her rocking just a gray-colored bikini as she went for a dip with the couple’s dog in a gorgeous swimming pool. In other photos, she can be seen sitting on a pool chair as well as cradling her bump in pink-striped pajamas from Hotel Bel-Air.

Fans were loving the pregnancy photos, and showed some love in the comments! “Glowing!! Sending my love,” and “You looked SO good,” two followers gushed, while a third wrote, “Love you guys! The cutest pics…congrats again.” Khloe Kardashian also left several heart and prayer emojis!

Sophie and Joe never publicly announced they were expecting, however, reports began swirling earlier this year in February that she was pregnant with their first child! Sophie later gave birth on Wednesday, July 22 in Los Angeles to daughter Willa. A representative for the couple confirmed via a statement to HollywoodLife, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

Despite not confirming her pregnancy, the British actress was regularly spotted out-and-about with her baby bump on display. Sophie looked so adorable in a pink ombré babydoll dress prior to giving birth, proudly showing off her bump! She and Joe were also spotted holding hands on a walk where her changing appearance was clearly visible.

“Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t wait for all his friends to meet his baby girl. But right now they aren’t having friends over because they want to be super cautious,” a source close to the couple spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their baby girl. “They’ve been texting everyone pictures and doing lots of video chats but they’re just being extra careful and protective about having friends come over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature. For now it’s strictly family,” the source also shared.