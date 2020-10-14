Meghan McCain Reveals She’s In ‘Bliss’ As She Shares 1st Pic Of Newborn Daughter Liberty

Meghan McCain is showing off how precious her baby daughter Liberty is, in the first photo ‘The View’ panelist has shared of her newborn.

Meghan McCain has literally never looked happier than she does in her first Instagram photo holding baby daughter Liberty Sage. The 35-year-old shared the first snapshot of the infant to her IG account on Oct. 14, as she proudly cradled her little one close to her black sweater-covered chest. Liberty already has an adorable head of light brown hair, and still has that precious pink newborn skin around her ears and the side of her face in the picture.

Meghan cuddled little Liberty as the infant was wrapped up tight in a pink blanket. The new mom was positively glowing in the photo, looking so serene and euphoric at being a first time mom. Meghan didn’t wear any makeup in the snapshot, and kept her blonde locks swept back. She wrote a one word caption that read, “Bliss,” along with a black heart emoji and one of the Statue of Liberty, in honor of her daughter’s name.

The View panelist and her husband, controversial conservative commentator Ben Domenech, 38, welcomed their precious arrival on Sept. 28, 2020. Now the baby is just over two weeks old, and fans gushed over her Instagram debut. User @arleneandjason told Meghan, “you look so at peace,” with pink heart emojis, while @rebeccalaue raved, “You look Soooooo beautiful and happy!!” Fan @tamaraharrismalik gave a shout out to Meghan’s late dad, U.S. Sen. John McCain by commenting, “You look absolutely fantastic! Peace, love, and contentment all over your glowing face. Grandpa is smiling down.”

Meghan lost her 81-year-old dad to complications from brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018. While he never got to meet Liberty, Meghan moved up her wedding date to Ben so that John was still healthy enough to be able to give her away during the couple’s Nov. 21, 2017 nuptials at the family’s lodge in Sedona, AZ.

I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you. pic.twitter.com/yy9sM8cG6i — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 12, 2020

There’s another family member who Meghan would have loved for Liberty to meet, and that was her 108-year-old paternal grandmother Roberta McCain, who recently passed away in early Oct. 2020. Meghan shared a touching message on Twitter, showing a photo of the two hugging. She wrote “I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you.” Both John and Roberta are probably smiling down at how content and happy being a mom has made Meghan.