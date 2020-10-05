Meghan McCain Jokes About Breastfeeding With Cheeky Tweet: Can Your ‘Nipples Fall Off’?

Just one week after giving birth, Meghan McCain is already concerned for the state of her bossom. Luckily, ‘The View’ host was given many suggestions as she begins her first experience with breastfeeding!

Meghan McCain, 35, has only been a mom for a week, and she’s already concerned for her nipples! “I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I’m in the throes of newborn land…. but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?,” The View host asked via Twitter on Oct. 5.

Some fans suggested “nipple guards,” while others suggested “Lanolin” (a soothing cream). Many more empathized with the talk show host’s pain. Some even claimed their nipples basically fell off. “Girl, I don’t mean to scare you but one of mine literally did,” one such fan responded.

Meghan and her husband, 38-year-old Conservative commentator Ben Domenech, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 28. They named the baby girl Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, which The View’s Twitter account revealed on the day of the baby’s birth. Meghan had spent a majority of her pregnancy in quarantine, after announcing that she was expecting in March of 2020 (right when the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States).

Meghan also took to Twitter to share her joy after the baby’s birth. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!,” she gushed.

Meghan’s 66-year-old mother, Cindy McCain, was also thrilled about her new grandchild’s arrival — and she believed her late husband, former Arizona senator John McCain, was just as excited. “I’m so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down!,” she wrote on Twitter. John passed away after battling brain cancer in August of 2018, and the death was hard on his daughter Meghan.

Many celebrities have become parents as we reach the tail-end of 2020! Nicki Minaj reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30 (according to a TMZ report), while Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also welcomed their first child together in September. Hopefully, everyone’s nipples will stay in tact!