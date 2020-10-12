Meghan McCain Mourns Grandma Roberta Who Has Died At 108: ‘There Will Never Be Another Like You’

Meghan McCain mourned her late “nana,” Roberta McCain, with a beautiful tribute after her death at 108, saying that she wished she could’ve met her newborn daughter, Liberty.

Shortly after her mother, Cindy McCain, revealed the terrible news on Twitter, Meghan McCain mourned her late grandmother Roberta McCain with a touching message on the social media platform. “I love you Nana,” Meghan wrote. “You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you.”

Cindy announced on October 12 that 108-year-old Roberta, the mother of the late Senator John McCain, had passed away. She did not provide any other details about Roberta’s passing, including cause of death. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain,” Cindy tweeted. “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.”

Meghan just gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Liberty Sage Domenech, on September 28. Liberty was one of Roberta’s 16 great-grandchildren. Meghan’s show, The View, announced the joyous news on Twitter, and Meghan gave her thanks to fans the following day, September 29: “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!”

Meghan and Roberts sadly had to share the sorrow of losing John McCain to brain cancer in 2018. Roberta, standing strong at 106, sat with Meghan and the rest of their large family as he was remembered with several ceremonies in his home state of Arizona, and in Washington, DC.