Watch
Hollywood Life

Meghan McCain Shuts Down Speculation She’s Getting Fired From ‘The View’: ‘No Other Host Deals With This BS’

Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Meghan McCain squashed speculation that she’ll be leaving ‘The View’ after three years as a co-host, telling Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’ that she’s fed up with people asking.

Don’t expect to see an empty seat at the Hot Topics table anytime soon. The View‘s Meghan McCain, who is expecting her first child, will be back on the show after giving birth, she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live. And she’s really not happy that anyone thought differently. “Why does everyone have to ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 minutes? No other host has to deal with this BS,” Meghan said on the August 5 episode of WWHL. “Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle. I hate this.”

Watch What Happens Live
Clockwise: Andy Cohen, Meghan McCain, Jerry O’Connell, and S.E. Cupp on Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

There’s a reason people keep asking. Meghan is known for butting heads with her co-hosts on The View, and many times, the arguments deteriorate into Meghan saying she should just “leave the show” if her opinion is unwanted. She’s not known for backing down, though. On the July 16 episode, Meghan called out Joy Behar for being “snippy” with her when she wouldn’t let the comedian speak before finishing her thought. “I’m being paid to talk,” she said. “If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Just days earlier, co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to break up a wild fight between Meghan and Joy during a discussion about kids going back to school amidst the pandemic. “I think what’s exhausting is coming on this show every day and being told that Republicans don’t care about anything, we just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters,” Meghan, the show’s only conservative, yelled at one point.

Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain has co-hosted The View since 2017 (ABC)

Meghan was coy again when asked on WHHL who she’s backing in the 2020 presidential election. She’s not voting for Donald Trump, but she won’t necessarily confirm that she’s voting for Joe Biden, a longtime family friend, either. “I want to see who he chooses [for vice president] and I really want to see how this plays out, and I want to see the debates.”