Meghan McCain Shuts Down Speculation She’s Getting Fired From ‘The View’: ‘No Other Host Deals With This BS’

Meghan McCain squashed speculation that she’ll be leaving ‘The View’ after three years as a co-host, telling Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’ that she’s fed up with people asking.

Don’t expect to see an empty seat at the Hot Topics table anytime soon. The View‘s Meghan McCain, who is expecting her first child, will be back on the show after giving birth, she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live. And she’s really not happy that anyone thought differently. “Why does everyone have to ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 minutes? No other host has to deal with this BS,” Meghan said on the August 5 episode of WWHL. “Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle. I hate this.”

There’s a reason people keep asking. Meghan is known for butting heads with her co-hosts on The View, and many times, the arguments deteriorate into Meghan saying she should just “leave the show” if her opinion is unwanted. She’s not known for backing down, though. On the July 16 episode, Meghan called out Joy Behar for being “snippy” with her when she wouldn’t let the comedian speak before finishing her thought. “I’m being paid to talk,” she said. “If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Just days earlier, co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to break up a wild fight between Meghan and Joy during a discussion about kids going back to school amidst the pandemic. “I think what’s exhausting is coming on this show every day and being told that Republicans don’t care about anything, we just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters,” Meghan, the show’s only conservative, yelled at one point.

Meghan was coy again when asked on WHHL who she’s backing in the 2020 presidential election. She’s not voting for Donald Trump, but she won’t necessarily confirm that she’s voting for Joe Biden, a longtime family friend, either. “I want to see who he chooses [for vice president] and I really want to see how this plays out, and I want to see the debates.”