Meghan McCain Explodes At Joy Behar For Being ‘Snippy’ With Her: ‘I’m Being Paid To Talk’

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar went at it again on ‘The View’, after Joy felt Meghan was speaking for too long. Meghan reminded her co-host that it’s her job to talk.

The harmony on The View didn’t last long. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain were at each other’s throats again on the July 16 episode during an otherwise amicable conversation about Ivanka Trump‘s bizarre photoshoot with a can of Goya beans that was almost certainly an ethics violation. Meghan had a lot to say about the photo and delivered a long monologue on the topic. When Joy tried to butt in, she told her to give her a moment, as she was still talking. When Joy tried again in a few minutes, it didn’t go well.

TRUMP, IVANKA’S GOYA PHOTO OPS: After the president’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, faced backlash after posting a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, her father did the same from the Oval Office — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/jOvh05IbrV pic.twitter.com/qmHaw2YRPa — The View (@TheView) July 16, 2020

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected with a joke after Meghan quipped that the photo looked like a still from Get Out. A visibly annoyed Joy mockingly said, “she’s still talking, Whoopi.” That certainly got Meghan to stop. “Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me today. You really don’t,” she stated. I’m talking because I’m paid to talk, and it’s my job, and that’s what I’m doing. If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Well then! Luckily, Whoopi didn’t have to intervene this time. It wasn’t even their first fight of the week. Meghan and Joy brawled on the July 13 episode of The View while discussing whether or not kids should go back to school amid the COVID-19 crisis. Joy went off about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and slammed Republicans. ” They’ve been spending the last few decades defunding education and they think we’re going to believe this baloney they’re throwing at us now that they care about our children? Give me a break.”

Meghan, a conservative, responded that what Joy said was “aggressive and incendiary. I think what’s exhausting is coming on this show every day and being told that Republicans don’t care about anything, we just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters.” Whoopi had to break them up twice, first cutting to commercial, and then again after they returned.