Joy Behar Calls Nick Cannon ‘Evil’ For Anti-Semitic Remarks & ‘The View’ Hosts Agree They’re ‘Unacceptable’

‘The View’ co-hosts rarely agree on much, but they all vehemently condemned the anti-Semitic remarks Nick Cannon made on his YouTube show. Whoopi, Sunny, Joy, and Meghan said he should be held ‘accountable’.

Nick Cannon‘s anti-Semitic remarks on his YouTube were “unacceptable” all four co-hosts on The View agreed — a rarity for the show. “You can’t be starting on people for their religion, just as people shouldn’t be starting on us for our color. I don’t know what’s going on. If it’s just ‘Oh, I didn’t know. I don’t know history.’ If you don’t know history, don’t say anything,” Whoopi Goldberg began.

Nick discussed offensive Jewish conspiracy theories on the July 14 episode of Cannon’s Class with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, who was expelled from Public Enemy for making anti-Semitic remarks in a 1989 interview. The men claimed that accusations of anti-Semitism are used by Jews to foster “division” and to disempower Black people. They also said like a “stolen bike” it is time for Black people to reclaim the term “Semitic.” Nick insisted on Twitter that he was not being anti-Semitic.

“I’m always surprised when you hear someone, especially someone who’s African American, spout anti-Semitism,” Sunny Hostin said on The View. “There’s such a long history of Jewish people in the Civil Rights movement being such allies to African Americans… I’m disappointed when I hear something like that from Nick Cannon. I think it’s unacceptable, and I think he needs to be held accountable for it.”

After Nick’s offensive remarks surfaced, ViacomCBS severed ties with the Wild ‘N Out host, saying in a statement that They “condemn bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism.” Meghan McCain, who has made it clear that she does not support “cancel culture,” is actually for Nick getting fired. “I’m happy that there’s reaction and outrage to Nick Cannon’s blatant anti-Semitism,” Meghan said, noting that anti-Semitism is on the rise in the United States. “I would just like to see culpability for anti-semitism in general.”

Though ViacomCBS mentioned in their statement that Nick never apologized for his remarks, he argues that he did. “That’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place,” he wrote in a statement of his own. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.”

Joy Behar threw daggers at Nick in her response. “Look who the enemy is, Nick. Look who the enemy is. It is not your Jewish brother. Get smart, get some education and read up on it. Otherwise, shut up,” she said. Meghan pointed out that Nick actually just graduated from Howard University. “The only answer I have, then, is that he’s just an evil person,” Joy responded. “Because if we reads history and watches films about WWII, then he would not say such stupid things. So something’s wrong with him. He needs to examine his brain.”